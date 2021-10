Mayor Michael Hancock may have his way after all. What's happening: City employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or received an exemption could soon receive bonuses for complying with the Hancock administration's vaccine mandate.The Denver City Council is expected to approve the plan next Monday night — though narrowly — council members tell Axios.Why it matters: After twice delaying a vote to advance Hancock's proposal, based on a number of concerns, city council members have ultimately bowed to his wishes, proving the mayor's might.Details: Pending council approval, the proposal pulls $5 million from the city budget to provide $400...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO