CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to Balance Productivity and Wellbeing

By Shay Burns
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are always looking for ways to be more productive, but wellbeing is often overlooked. Interestingly, taking care of yourself is one of the best ways to stay effective at work, and you might be surprised by some of the benefits. If you want to maximize your work output and...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesuffolkjournal.com

OPINION: Balance is essential to students’ wellbeing

We fill our schedule with classes, clubs and part-time jobs, as well as time to socialize with friends and classmates. Finding how to balance and maintain all of these aspects of life is difficult for all college students, including myself. There will never be a perfect way for every student...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Thrive Global

The 4 Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing

The two greatest skills for modern leadership development are resilience, and accessing a state of flow. In order to reach flow states whilst living in a post-pandemic world, our resilience needs to be developed first. To become more resilient, one must have a strong foundational wellbeing. The Four Pillars of...
HEALTH
makeuseof.com

How to Use Your Learning Style to Maximize Productivity

Everyone learns differently, and the four learning styles categorize people into visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and read/write learners. Although they are mainly referred to in educational settings, they are still just as important in the world of work. Let's take a look at the different learning styles and how understanding what...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Stress#Mental Health#Pomodoro#Burnout
Thrive Global

How to Incorporate Wellness in the Workplace and Increase Productivity

Never undervalue workplace safety. A proactive approach to safety has many benefits and many risks and liabilities if you don’t. Undeniably, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way companies and employees determine what a healthy work environment looks like. Remote working is very much here to stay for many companies who have the means to do so and who recognize that the environment plays a crucial role in employee productivity. But in addition to reevaluating the structure of the workplace, the idea of health and safety has never been more at the forefront of companies’ (and employees’) minds than it is now. Not only are many of us hyper-aware of common surfaces, shared spaces, and germs, but we’re also constantly thinking about what makes a workplace healthy. That concept can mean a number of things to different people, but sanitation is definitely one of the top factors that constitute a healthy and safe work environment—and air quality is no exception.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

How a Physiotherapist Can Assist in Increasing Employee Productivity

The overall well-being of your workforce is a major contributor to the entire nation’s productivity. Keep in mind that a large percentage of all sickness absences in the workplace are due to work-related musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs), which result in millions of lost working days every year. It’s natural to believe...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Your "Life with Work" Balance

Active recovery is needed to prioritize our wellness to figure out a way to live within our values. Living within our values is an active way of refusing to allow our drive as professionals to supersede our need for healthy relationships. Life with work integration allows employees the opportunity to...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How Companies are Ensuring Employee Wellbeing & Productivity In Hybrid Workplace?

At present, two effective keys to employee wellbeing are flexibility and empathy. Apart from them, efficient technologies such as HROne also need to be a part of every company’s HR strategy today. It is no news that the coronavirus pandemic dramatically transformed the way people worked. While meeting room discussions/meetings...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Thrive Global

HOW TO SET BOUNDARIES AND IMPROVE YOUR WELLBEING

Have you been feeling especially stressed or anxious lately? Do you find yourself struggling with mental and physical exhaustion and wish you could figure out a way to refuel your well-being tank?. If so, you might want to consider looking at how you are doing when it comes to setting...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to Boost Productivity at Work in 5 Effective Ways

The more content your employees are, the more productive they’ll be, which will help your company develop. No matter how long you’ve been in business, it may be tough to know what to do to keep your workers satisfied. Even a few little adjustments may have a big impact on the outcome.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How Technology Can Help Your Health and Wellbeing

We look at a selection of mobile and browser apps that can help you to improve your physical and mental health. This episode features a chat with Dr Angelica Kohlmann of Bloom Diagnostics, who tells us how their mobile app can be used to diagnose illness and find the right treatment.
HEALTH
CIO

How to Measure Productivity: 3 Essential Productivity Metrics

I recently participated in an interview series in which I outlined my admiration for a close mentor and former manager who I worked with over a decade ago. In it, I referenced Amy’s ability to set the course for the team, remove barriers, and care about each individual. I began to wonder if, ten years later, I was doing those same things myself and if I was, was there an opportunity to do them ever better. In my reflection, I began to consider how to measure productivity in order to better understand where and when my team needed essential support.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

How to balance transformation and tradition

Digital transformation is a necessity for our all our key sectors from healthcare all the way through to travel facilities, across the country modernization ensures people stay safe. One aspect putting organizations off implementing digital transformation is replacing traditional infrastructures with soulless modern buildings. This does not have to be the case.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This With Your Coffee, Experts Say

If you're like most Americans, your daily routine probably includes reaching for a morning cup of coffee. And if you happen to be over the age of 65, there's good reason for doing so. Studies have shown that drinking one to two cups of coffee per day can aid seniors in terms of maintaining memory and other cognitive functions. Other research has concluded that habitual coffee consumption may lower your chances of developing certain types of cancer, including those of the prostate, liver, mouth and throat. The health benefits abound, it seems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy