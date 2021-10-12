CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sidney Crosby to miss Penguins' season opener vs. Lightning

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356vt6_0cOuXpbl00
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up their 2021-2022 regular season on Tuesday against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and they'll do so without future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the eight-time All-Star will miss the season-opener due to ongoing recovery from wrist surgery.

"Crosby, 34, made the trip to Tampa Bay and has begun practicing with the team, but he is still recovering from surgery on his left wrist that he underwent in early September. The initial timetable for Crosby's return was six weeks."

Crosby said he is "getting better, getting closer" to returning and it will be "hopefully a week or two."

Kaplan's report notes that Pittsburgh will also be down fellow three-time Stanley Cup-champ and career-long Penguins player Evgeni Malkin, who is slated to miss the first two months of the campaign as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. The team will also be without forwards Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp.

It will the first Pittsburgh opener without both Crosby and Malkin since 2003. Malkin's NHL career started in 2006 and Crosby's began in 2005, and there was no 2004-2005 season due to the NHL lockout. Crosby led the Penguins with 62 points last year in 55 games.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Here's What Paul Milsap Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

Paul Milsap sent out a Tweet after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. View the original article to see embedded media. Paul Milsap sent out a Tweet after the Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Tweet from...
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons 'mentally checked out of Philadelphia'?

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers told reporters Monday he wasn't sure if Ben Simmons would play in Wednesday's regular-season opener at the New Orleans Pelicans after the All-Star guard showed up to preseason activities late following his much-publicized request for a trade and a fresh start. The situation changed Tuesday,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Sidney Crosby
clevelandstar.com

Panthers lean on Sergei Bobrovsky for season opener vs. Penguins

Sergei Bobrovsky is set to start in goal on Thursday night when his Florida Panthers open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are visiting after starting their season Tuesday with a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bobrovsky is in the third season of his seven-year, $70 millioncontract....
NHL
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Opening night!

The Tampa Bay Lightning are starting their quest for a three-peat with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins — the last team to achieve two consecutive Stanley Cup wins before the Lightning. This is also the opening game of the 2021-22 NHL regular season and will be one of 13 Lightning games to be broadcasted nationally on ESPN/TNT networks.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live for free: Penguins vs. Lightning on SN Now

The wait is over. Opening night of the NHL season has arrived, and fans can catch every must-see moment of hockey's return right here on Sportsnet.ca -- for free. Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning begin their quest to win the Stanley Cup for the third year in a row when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
WDBO

Jarry has 26 saves, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2 in opener

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Espn#All Star
chatsports.com

Sidney Crosby on Track in Wrist Injury Recovery After Return to Penguins Practice

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined the team for a morning skate ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery on Sept. 8. It marked the first time Crosby joined his teammates on the ice after previously skating before practices...
NHL
PensBurgh

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Aston-Reese ruled out vs Tampa

Sidney Crosby joined the Penguins in practice on Monday, after also being with the team during their morning gameday skate on Saturday (the Pens had a scheduled off day on Sunday). Crosby will be traveling with the club for their road trip to start the season in Tampa on Tuesday and then across the Sunshine State to play on Thursday in Sunrise, but the captain is not expect to play in either game.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Game Day #1! Penguins vs. Lightning, Lines, Notes & How to Watch

And so it begins. The arduous journey over months of time, dozens of bruises, injuries, and in 2022 multiple continents. The 2021-22 NHL season begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) at Amalie Arena on the NHL’s new broadcast partner, ESPN.
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Crosby, Guentzel won't play in Penguins opener

Mikheyev out eight weeks for Maple Leafs; Reaves could be in Rangers lineup against Capitals. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel will not play...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Opening Night Predictions: Penguins at Lightning, Kraken at Golden Knights

NHL Opening Night is here! After a long offseason, hockey is back. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out the 2020-21 NHL season by lifting the Stanley Cup and they’ll open the 2021-22 season by raising their banner. The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to spoil, but don’t have a healthy roster. In the nightcap, the expansion draft darlings face off as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken for their first game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning vs. Penguins odds: 2021 NHL Opening Night picks, predictions from hockey expert who's 158-104

After setting a franchise record with 128 points during the 2018-19 regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning were unceremoniously swept by Columbus in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay has not been denied since, becoming just the second team to win back-to-back championships since Detroit accomplished the feat in 1997 and 1998. The Lightning begin the defense of their most recent title on Tuesday, when they open the 2021-22 NHL season against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Tampa Bay is looking to win the Atlantic Division for the third straight time during a full 82-game season while Pittsburgh aims for its first Metropolitan title since 2013-14.
NHL
Warren Times Observer

Penguins in for eye-opening experience without Crosby, Malkin

That’s how long it has been since the Pittsburgh Penguins started a National Hockey League season without Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin in the lineup. That roster included 38-year-old Mario Lemieux and the team’s leading scorer was defenseman Dick Tarnstrom with 52 points. Adding Malkin and then Crosby in the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy