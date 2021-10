KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 360 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 related deaths since Friday. Of those cases, 192 were in Daviess County, 72 were in Henderson County, 31 were in Ohio County, 23 were in Webster County, 16 were in McLean County, and 13 cases were in both Hancock and Union counties.