CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Over 120,000 children orphaned in US due to COVID-19

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Av66R_0cOuXifu00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A total of 120,630 children in the U.S. lost a primary caregiver due to COVID-19, according to a study posted in the Official Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Orphanhood is defined by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as the death of one or both parents. UNICEF includes the loss of a single parent because “the child may have increased risks of mental health problems, abuse, unstable housing and household property.”

The AAP study states that 23% of American children live in single-headed households.

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

The states with the highest number of orphaned children were California (16,179), Texas (14,135) and New York (7,175).

According to the study, the risk of losing a caregiver was up to 4.5 times higher for children of racial or ethnic minorities.

Holiday COVID outlook better this year than last

One of every 412 Hispanic children experienced losing a primary or secondary caregiver, compared to 1 of every 753 Non-Hispanic white children, and 1 of every 310 Black children.

The study concluded with the suggestion of an emergency response measure specifically for children orphaned due to COVID-19, titled ‘Care for Children.’ The response would focus on preventing deaths of caregivers, preparing family-based support services and protecting children from the increased risks of childhood adversity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Staggering Number of Kids Who Have Lost a Parent to COVID-19

Throughout the pandemic, media outlets and online dashboards have provided constant updates on the number of people who have died from COVID-19. Far less prominent—but just as striking—are the tallies of those left behind. According to an estimate published recently in the journal Pediatrics, at least 140,000 American children had...
KIDS
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers in posh Los Angeles neighbourhood berate parents walking kids to school with masks

Anti-vaccine protesters berated parents in an exclusive California neighborhood as they walked their children to an elementary school.Several dozen protesters gathered outside Hawthorne Elementary School in Beverly Hills and confronted parents and students about wearing masks.Some of the protesters urged the parents to sue Beverly Hills School District, even though the state of California has mandated mask wearing.The protesters disrupted National Walk to School Day and accused the parents of “traumatising” their children,“That’s my choice, you better respect my choice,” one frustrated mother told the group of protesters.All students in California are required to wear masks at school, and Governor...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Unicef#Aap#Orphanhood#American#Covid#Non Hispanic#Kveo Tv
MyChesCo

CDC: 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Primary or Secondary Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

New study highlights stark disparities in caregiver deaths by race and ethnicity, calls for urgent public health response. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control reports that a new modeling study published in Pediatrics reveals one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19-associated deaths. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response – both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects in Children and Teens

Since March 2020, when the pandemic shut down offices and schools across the country, many parents have worried about their children getting sick. And despite some progress, we’re still dealing with these fears more than a year later. Part of why the pandemic is still lingering is that we do...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
World Economic Forum

Is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic over in the US?

US researchers have modelled future scenarios for the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. They project a decline in cases, as a result of a number of factors. The possibility of a new variant emerging could change the trajectory of the pandemic once again. The worst of the pandemic may finally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Parents Stage Statewide Walkout On Monday Over California’s School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of parents have pulled their children out of school on Monday to protest California’s looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hundreds of protesters descended on the California State Capitol on Monday morning. Other rallies are also planned across the state. Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice. “The vaccine mandate I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez. A UC San Francisco infectious disease expert is trying to assure parents that the vaccine is safe. “The FDA, when they fully approve something, they go through months of data. They really are about safety,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So, I want parents to feel comfortable that when the FDA fully approves this that it’s safe for their children,” she added. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement back in October. Children in grades 7-12 must either be vaccinated or get an exemption. The mandate will go into full effect once the vaccines get full FDA approval for ages 5-1. Many school districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are urging parents to keep their kids in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

More than 120,000 US kids have had caregivers die amid the COVID-19 pandemic

A new study suggests the number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated — and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans. The study was published Thursday by the medical journal Pediatrics. It found that more than 120,000 U.S....
KIDS
columbuspost.com

Parents die – children are now orphans

The corona virus is destroying a large family in the US state of Virginia. Parents refuse to be vaccinated. Four children are now orphans. Five children from the United States lose both parents. Four of them (nine to 15 years old) are now orphans. Dad Kevin and Uncle Mistim didn’t...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

US daily COVID-19 deaths decline 12% over 2 weeks

The U.S. is experiencing a decline in daily COVID-19 deaths after a two-month steady increase to mid-September, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A seven-day moving average indicates a 12% decline over the last approximate two weeks, from 1,630 on Sept. 21 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
617
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy