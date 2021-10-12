View more in
NHL
Related
What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks as they open the 2021-22 season tonight — including projected lineups, milestones and notable games to watch
The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up training camp Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena and flew to Denver for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. With captain Jonathan Toews back this season and Patrick Kane set as the top alternate captain, coach Jeremy Colliton named Connor Murphy an alternate for road games, while Alex DeBrincat will wear the “A” during home ...
Yardbarker
5 Takeaways From the Blackhawks 2021-22 Preseason
The Chicago Blackhawks have been busy of late, just like every other team in the National Hockey League. They’re working diligently on preparing for their 2021-22 campaign. It’s a long and arduous process, which is ongoing throughout the season. But it all starts with training camp and preseason games. The Blackhawks wrapped up their last of six exhibition games over the weekend. Just a few more days of camp remain before the first regular season competition on Wednesday, Oct. 13. I previously wrote about some storylines to watch in training camp. Let’s take a look at these storylines to see where the Blackhawks stand as they head into the season opener.
Yardbarker
Oilers You Should Pick For Your 2021-22 Fantasy Draft Teams
When it comes to selecting players for your 2021-22 Fantasy Draft hockey team(s), there are sure to be a few members of the Edmonton Oilers near the top of your list. In fact, if you don’t have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as #1 and #2, you’re likely in the minority.
Second City Hockey
Blackhawks 2021-22 season preview: Top-six forwards
With the first game of the Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 NHL season just a day away, it’s time to start examining the players who’ll be taking the ice for the Blackhawks this season. Next up, it’s the top-six forwards. The Blackhawks took a backward step offensively last season, going from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik Gustafsson expected to sign with Blackhawks
Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800,000. Chicago brings Gustafsson into the fold after...
SportsClick: Your Bears vs. Raiders Prediction
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
NFL・
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Plans to Play in 2021-22 Season Opener
Jonathan Toews plans to play on Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As if there was any doubt, Jonathan Toews said ahead of Saturday's preseason finale that he "absolutely" feels ready to play in the Blackhawks' season opener on Wednesday in Colorado. "I plan to play, but it's...
bleachernation.com
Chicago Blackhawks Finalize 2021-22 Opening Night Roster
The Chicago Blackhawks have finalized their roster for Opening Night of the 2021-22 NHL season. The league required teams to have cap-compliant rosters finalized for the opening of the season by tonight (Monday night) and with a handful of moves, Chicago is ready for the beginning of the league calendar tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2021-22 Season Against Avalanche
In Chicago, the temperatures are cooling, the leaves are changing and, for the first time in two years, the best part of fall is officially back: Blackhawks hockey. The Blackhawks open their 2021-22 campaign on Wednesday night in Colorado against the Avalanche in front of a national TV audience on TNT -- the first in a full 82-game slate as the NHL returns to a regular season.
Second City Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Season Preview: Storylines, who to watch
Over the past few weeks, we’ve ventured all over the NHL. We started by looking at the other three divisions: Atlantic, Metro and Pacific. We then took deeper dives on each of the Blackhawks’ divisional opponents in the Central: Dallas, Nashville, Arizona, Winnipeg, Minnesota, St. Louis and Colorado. Our focus...
Staff Predictions for the Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 season
The Chicago Blackhawks season starts on Wednesday. Before puck drop of game one of the regular season, let’s highlight some bold predictions for the year from the Blackhawk Up staff. The Chicago Blackhawks season is going to be fun to watch, and here are some thoughts going into it. Who...
Five reasons why Blackhawks will make playoffs in 2021-22
After making the playoffs for nine consecutive years, the Blackhawks have missed out on the postseason in three of the last four seasons. They haven't hosted a playoff game at the United Center since 2017 and haven't won a series since 2015. But after a busy offseason, the Blackhawks are...
NHL
What to Know Ahead of 2021-22 Opening Night
There will be many activities for fans to participate in when the Colorado Avalanche opens the 2021-22 season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Avs will have pregame activities on the plaza outside of the Grand Atrium, including...
Podcast: Will the Blackhawks be a playoff team in 2021-22
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis break down the Opening Night roster going into the 2021-22 season. Any surprises? Plus, they also preview the three-game road trip to enter the campaign and predict where the Blackhawks will finish in the Central Division. 3:30 - Breaking...
NHL
Toews expects to play for Blackhawks in opener at Avalanche
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews said he expects to play in the regular-season opener for the Chicago Blackhawks at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT). "I plan to play, but it's not my decision," the Blackhawks captain said before Chicago played the Minnesota Wild in its final preseason game at United Center on Saturday. "But I don't think that's up in the air, I'm pretty sure."
What to Know About the 2021-22 Season
There is more high-level hockey on tap over the next nine months than ever before. Thanks to the addition of the Seattle Kraken as the NHL’s 32nd franchise and the return to a full schedule, 1,312 regular-season games are set to be played before the start of the playoffs next spring. Add 30 games in Beijing as the league’s players return to the Olympics and the road to the Stanley Cup is a marathon.
Yardbarker
Dylan Strome Scratched By Blackhawks, Imminent Trade Expected
There were rumors that Dylan Strome is available via a trade out of Chicago this week. Those rumors got a lot louder on Wednesday when it was revealed the forward was being made a healthy scratch ahead of the Blackhawks game against the Colorado Avalanche. Strome has been the subject...
1stohiobattery.com
The Columbus Blue Jackets Final Roster Decisions Made Their Intentions Very Clear; Here's What To Expect In The 2021-22 Season
While attending Saturday's preseason finale, I struck up a conversation with the guy next to me. "When (general manager) Jarmo (Kekalainen) started talking about another rebuild, I was really thinking about giving up on this franchise," he said. "I've been through enough of these." "But I can't quit them. And...
chatsports.com
2021-22 Season Preview: What to expect from Michigan wings
Michigan, Michigan Wolverines, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. The Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team will feature a good mix of experience at the wing position this year, as the ever-so-steady Eli Brooks returns for another season. Brooks will likely be starting alongside top-ranked freshman Caleb Houstan,...
WGN Radio
757
Followers
625
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT
WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.https://www.wgnradio.com/
Comments / 1