Montana Farmers, We Love You! Today Is YOUR Day

The last time you took a drink of milk, soy, dairy, coconut, doesn't matter the kind, did you thank a farmer? The last time you made your kids, husband, friends, whoever it may be, dinner, did you thank a farmer? The next time you don't feel well and you have soup and toast, will you thank a farmer? Most likely not and you are not the only one. We are all very guilty of forgetting where all of our life supplies come from. My family farms and has for over 125 years. I remember thinking how cool it was when I was little getting to ride in the tractor, not realizing, at the time, the pride, the sweat, the tears, and the joy that tractor supplied.