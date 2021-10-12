Misery (4K UHD Review)
Castle Rock Entertainment/Columbia Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) In many ways, Misery still tops the list of quality Stephen King adaptations. It doesn't incorporate everything from its source novel, but one can't help but get caught up in it. Rob Reiner and screenwriter William Goldman utilized their collective storytelling techniques and Kathy Bates gave an Oscar-winning performance. A black comedy-thriller hybrid, it's one of those rare instances when a Stephen King-based property is critically acclaimed, financially successful, well-received by audiences, and rewarded with a coveted gold statue (the only King adaptation to do so).thedigitalbits.com
