All that Chatter about Crab at Sushi Neko

Sushi revives the walking dead. Let me explain. In the mid ’80s, I moved to Houston to edit a huge glossy magazine for people with too much money. It was the most soul-sucking job of my life. I became so good at doing something horrible, I received an unsolicited job offer from Architectural Digest to write about kitchens and culinary crap. I knew the offer meant something had gone very wrong with my life. So, I began to tamper with Buddhism in quest of … something. I met a Japanese-American roshi — a spiritual teacher who taught Zen meditation, which amounted to sitting on a pillow and staring at a wall. I constantly told Roshi that I felt like I was dying. This was when all my friends really were dying from AIDS and, as I said, my soul was suffocating.
