ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A body has been found in a North Carolina river, the second such instance in just under three weeks, police said. The Asheville Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that the body of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville was found on Monday in the Swannanoa River. Police believe foul play was involved, but provided no additional details.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO