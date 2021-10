Adele has officially kicked off her new album 30 with the power ballad “Easy on Me,” the Grammy winner’s first new song since the release of 2015’s 25. The song’s stirring video launches with black-and-white footage before the singer is seen in full color. It opens on Adele leaving her home, taking one last wistful look out the window, before moving on and hitting the road. She pops in a cassette that plays the song as sheets of music flutter out the car’s window while she reflects on what led to this point, and asks for both patience and grace.

