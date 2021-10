Val Chmerkovskiy admitted that he’s been ‘pleasantly surprised’ at Olivia Jade’s dancing prowess and hopes to ‘go the distance’ with her on ‘DWTS.’. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy have come out of the gate on DWTS season 30 and proven they’re one of the pairs to watch. In the first two weeks of the competition, Olivia and Val have scored 25 and 27 out of 40. Val spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about how Olivia has adapted to ballroom dancing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO