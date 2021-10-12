CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento County, CA

'You never think it’s going to happen to you | Homes lost in Sacramento County mobile home park fire

ABC10
ABC10
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The River Delta Fire District continued its work Tuesday to contain a fire that destroyed 30 structures in Sacramento County. Fire Chief Paul Cutino said 54 acres have burned so far and the fire is at 60% containment after breaking out Monday afternoon at Rancho Marina RV Park along Brannan Island Road. Deputy Fire Chief Hugh Henderson, with River Delta Fire District, said the strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

New Caltrans program to give you $250 to pick up highway litter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is giving Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter. The new program announced Wednesday is part of the Clean California initiative that was announced in July 2021. Through the new program, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers will be awarded stipends up to $250 total per litter collection event for activities such as:
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
State
Montana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
ABC10

Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who died in an Oct. 4 gunfight with law enforcement officers after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona faced multiple criminal charges in California. Two Arizona newspapers report that an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman said 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC10

1 dead in crash involving 3 vehicles in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crash involving three cars has left at least one dead in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash happened near Power Inn and Fruitridge Roads. One man was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to the hospital. Road...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California's last Kmart to close and make way for new Target in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Kmart in Grass Valley is expected to close their doors permanently in December. Mesa Management, which owns the shopping center, said the closure is part of a four-year long negotiation with the superstore. Steve Mensinger, president of Mesa Management, said Kmart was once one of the biggest brands in the country but noted that it has changed a lot in recent times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Home Park#Rv Park#Three Strikes#Accident#Catholic Devotional#Bear
ABC10

5 counties affected by Dixie Fire file lawsuit against PG&E

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In addition to a pending criminal investigation and potential federal probation violations, Pacific Gas and Electric [PG&E] now faces another lawsuit in the massive Dixie Fire, which has been burning since early July. Five California counties have filed a lawsuit against PG&E for injuries and damages...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

SMUD: Loud alarm heard in Sacramento wasn't from their campus | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said a loud alarm that rattled eardrums in Sacramento didn't come from their campus. Earlier, the utility posted a tweet referring to the alarm as a "loud beeping sound" and added that it appears to be a building alarm. A spokesperson for SMUD previously said the alarm was going off at their 59th Street location and that no additional information was available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Newsom declares drought emergency across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gov. Gavin Newsom today declared a drought emergency for the entire state of California, as conservation efforts continue to fall far short of state targets. Newsom also authorized California’s water regulators to ban wasteful water use, such as spraying down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

5-year-old had zip tie stuck around neck after mom left kids alone for 12 hours, Oakdale police say

OAKDALE, Calif. — Oakdale Police Department said an autistic five-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Tuesday to remove a zip tie stuck around her neck. According to police, the incident happened on the 200 block of 10th Avenue after the mother left her 16-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter home alone for about 12 hours. Police were dispatched to the area around 4:30 a.m.
OAKDALE, CA
ABC10

Fire crews make big gains against Southern California blaze

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Officials say fire crews made significant progress overnight against a wildfire burning for nearly a week in Southern California coastal mountains. More than 1,600 firefighters battling the blaze in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara on land and by air were able to stop its forward growth.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ABC10

Pot dispensary sues South Lake Tahoe over license revocation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A marijuana dispensary is suing South Lake Tahoe, California, after the city council revoked its cannabis and businesses licenses for failing to open on time. Perfect Union SLT blames the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was awarded one of two microbusiness cannabis licenses...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Court: Parts of pesticide program violate California law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California appeals court has ruled that a state-run pest prevention program partly violates California's landmark environmental law. The Friday ruling from the California 3rd District Court of Appeal targets a program run by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The department is tasked with preventing the introduction and spread of insects and pests, noxious weeds and plant disease.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Motorcyclist killed after crash in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash happened at 25th Street and Capitol Avenue of a single-vehicle crash. First responders transported the motorcyclist to the hospital where he later died. Police said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy