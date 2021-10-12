'You never think it’s going to happen to you | Homes lost in Sacramento County mobile home park fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said a loud alarm that rattled eardrums in Sacramento didn't come from their campus. Earlier, the utility posted a tweet referring to the alarm as a "loud beeping sound" and added that it appears to be a building alarm. A spokesperson for SMUD previously said the alarm was going off at their 59th Street location and that no additional information was available.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO