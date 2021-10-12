CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby food sold at Walmart recalled due to high levels of arsenic

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Daniella Genovese | FOX Business - Walmart pulled some baby food off its shelves after federal health officials discovered high levels of arsenic during testing. Maple Island Inc. voluntarily recalled three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, which it manufactures for Walmart, after a sample "tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic," according to the recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

