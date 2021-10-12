CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

By Matthew Johnston
Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and the rest of the airline industry have begun to bounce back after demand for travel collapsed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By early July, Delta and other airlines were rushing to hire pilots and other staff to meet rising demand. Many Delta workers were either furloughed, took buyouts, or retired early last year amid travel restrictions and passengers choosing to stay home. The pace of the industry's recovery, however, has been slowed by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

