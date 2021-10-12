Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

The CEO of United Airlines has warned that as jet fuel prices spike, the cost of tickets for passengers will follow.Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Scott Kirby said: “Higher jet fuel prices lead to higher ticket prices. Ultimately, we’ll pass that through.”Airlines are expecting a surge in bookings as Americans begin to travel for the holidays and international Covid-19 restrictions loosen up.United has forecast an average fuel cost of $2.39 per gallon for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.02 in the same period in 2019.Mr Kirby pointed out that the welcome higher demand for flights...

GAS PRICE ・ 18 HOURS AGO