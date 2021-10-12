Minnesota Football: Curtis Dunlap enters the transfer portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive linemen Curtis Dunlap has entered the transfer portal. Dunlap has had a bit of a roller coaster career at Minnesota. The former four-start prospect was recruited out of the IMG Academy in Florida and redshirted as a freshman before taking over as the Gophers’ starting right guard in 2019, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. It was reported in September 2020 that Dunlap had entered the transfer portal, but he withdrew from the portal within 24 hours. He then suffered a season-ending injury during preseason practice that sidelined him for all of 2020. Prior to entering the portal (again), Dunlap had appeared in all five games this season as a reserve offensive lineman for the Gophers.