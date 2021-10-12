Loudonville-Perrysville School Board urged to do more to protect students from COVID

Resident Michelle (Baker) D’Amico urged members of the Loudonville-Perrysville School Board to do more “to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”. Speaking at the Monday, Oct. 11, board meeting, D’Amico reminded the board that Gov. Mike DeWine “issued a strong warning to all school superintendents in the state of the increasing risk of COVID-19 to student populations and their surrounding communities.”