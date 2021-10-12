CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines activist found guilty of theft for taking police flyer during protest

By Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 8 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a Des Moines activist guilty of a felony theft count for taking a police flyer used to identify protesters from an officer’s back pocket during a protest last year.

Alexandria Dea, 27, was found guilty of first-degree theft Monday by Judge David Porter after she waived her right to a jury trial and consented to allow the judge to base his decision on facts already on the record, the Des Moines Register reported .

Dea is expected to seek a deferred judgment when she’s sentenced on Dec. 7.

Prosecutors have said Dea picked up and threw a police radio that fell to the ground as the officer scuffled with a protester on July 1, 2020. She was also accused of taking the intelligence bulletin from an officer’s back pocket during the confrontation, then gave it to another Black Lives Matter activist who gave it to a television reporter.

Dea and the other activist had also initially been charged with a rarely-used count of leaking intelligence data, but the charge was dismissed in July after a judge ruled that the bulletin did not count as “intelligence data.”

Crystal Conroy
8d ago

About time at least one of these criminals are made to pay for their actions. But this was a minimal crime compared to the burning, looting, and terrorizing that went on. I've heard of no charges against any of those people.

WHO 13

Woman shot in Des Moines bar fight dies

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was shot after a fight broke out at a Des Moines bar earlier this month has died, police announced Tuesday. A 26-year-old woman from Omaha, Nebraska, was hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot at the High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Road on Oct. 10. She died […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Court Avenue shooting grabs the attention of community leaders

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were injured in a shooting on 3rd Street and Court Avenue early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department already had officers on the scene responding to a fight that broke out around closing time for bars in the district. The police do not have any leads on the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Trooper dies from injuries suffered in crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is confirming that a State Trooper has died after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash last week. Trooper Ted Benda was in route to assist a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy when he crashed last Thursday. He died from his injuries today. The DPS says […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Federal search warrant executed in New Sharon linked to Xavior Harrelson investigation, DCI says

NEW SHARON, Iowa – Law enforcement officials have confirmed a search warrant executed in New Sharon Tuesday morning is part of the investigation into Xavior Harrelson’s death. Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director at Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, tells WHO 13 the DCI assisted local sheriff’s offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives […]
NEW SHARON, IA
WHO 13

Man charged with stealing neighbor’s 6-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of child stealing after police say he took his neighbor’s child. According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, 21-year-old Deng Kodok took the six-year-old boy from his neighbor’s residence in Des Moines around 8:53 […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Crash kills two people in eastern Iowa

HAZLETON, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after an eastern Iowa accident that killed two people. The accident happened Monday afternoon near Hazleton in Buchanan County. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by 40-year-old Nicholas Johnson of Oelwein apparently crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Toyota Sienna driven […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Three injured in downtown Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are recovering after being shot in downtown Des Moines’ entertainment district early Sunday. Des Moines police patrolling the area reported hearing gunshots at 3rd Street and Court Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. They say one victim was shot in the abdomen, another in the elbow and a third […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

HOUSTON (AP) — A man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a Houston bar early Saturday, killing one and leaving two others wounded, authorities in Texas said. Authorities detained one person near the scene but he is not believed to be the shooter, according to the Houston Police Department which is investigating […]
HOUSTON, TX
WHO 13

Iowa State Patrol trooper in critical condition after crash

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol trooper was critically injured in a crash in northeast Iowa Thursday night. Trooper Ted Benda was on his way to help the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a call for service around 11:30 p.m. Benda wrecked his cruiser on Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

County auditors concerned with new mail absentee voting rules

DES MOINES, Iowa – Early voting for the November 2, 2021 school and city elections started on Wednesday. Some may or may not have experienced voting with some of those new election law changes over the summer. In Polk County, most of the voters planning on voting absentee in this election will be dealing with […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

