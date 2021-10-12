CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyga Arrested On Domestic Abuse Charges During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 8 days ago

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Tyga is in the crossfire of some startling domestic abuse allegations brought on by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.

The 22-year-old model accused the rapper of physically assaulting her after she allegedly showed up at his home screaming in the middle of the night, TMZ reported. Swanson took to her Instagram stories to share the scary aftermath of their suspected altercation. In one video, the model’s eye appears badly bruised and blackened. In another, she raises her sweatshirt close to the camera where blood stains can be seen scattered across her sleeve.

According to a source close to Tyga, Swanson showed up at the Myystar founder’s house “uninvited” around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11.  Family members and people who were present at his home felt as though Swanson may have been under the influence as she was lashing out at the 31-year-old artist. The source said when Tyga told her not to go, she then began “shouting at the top of her lungs.” Tyga’s confidante added that even when he let her inside the home to talk, the yelling continued.

Swanson later shared screenshots of her and Tyga’s text messages before she left for his house. The messages show that he willingly sent for a car to pick her up and bring her to his home which totally refutes what the source had originally shared of Swanson showing up unannounced.

RELATED CONTENT: Jazmine Sullivan Talks Giving Herself Grace While Healing From Abusive Relationship

Swanson told law enforcement that Tyga hit her during their scuffle. Her mother picked her up after the altercation and called police officials to report the case. Tyga was arrested and is now cooperating with the LAPD to give more insight into what caused their heated exchange.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The initiative began nationwide in October 1987 “as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues,” according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website.

If you or someone you know is in grave danger from domestic abuse, call T he National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE ( 7233).

It’s important that you create a safety plan that will allow you to stay out of harm’s way and escape in the event of a violent domestic abuse encounter. The National Domestic Violence website notes that you should i dentify your partner’s use and level of force so you can assess the risk of physical danger to yourself and others before it occurs. Pinpoint safe areas in your home and potential escape exits in the event that there are weapons present. If arguments occur, try to move to those areas before they escalate.

Know the signs! Domestic violence abusers can often exhibit physical and psychological clues that could help you determine whether your partner may become violent. Signs often include intimidation, making accusatory statements, isolating you from family and friends, or controlling what you watch or see, Safe Horizon notes. A few more resources are below.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)
www.ndvh.org

National Dating Abuse Helpline
1-866-331-9474
www.loveisrespect.org

National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp
1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453)
www.childhelp.org

National Sexual Assault Hotline
1-800-656-4673 (HOPE)
www.rainn.org

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255 (TALK)
www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

National Center for Victims of Crime
1-202-467-8700
www.victimsofcrime.org

National Human Trafficking Resource Center/Polaris Project
Call: 1-888-373-7888 | Text: HELP to BeFree (233733)
www.polarisproject.org

RELATED CONTENT: FKA Twigs Explains Why She’s No Longer Answering The Question ‘Why Didn’t You Leave?’ After Abusive Relationship With Shia LaBeouf

Jazmine Sullivan
Tyga
