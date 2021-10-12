CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Beyond Inappropriate’: Nicole Brown’s Sister Rips Kim Kardashian for O.J. Jokes on SNL

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tanya Brown, sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson, was not pleased with Kim Kardashian West’s monologue on Saturday Night Live. Brown told TMZ that Kim’s O.J. Simpson jokes were in “poor taste,” as her sister’s death is no laughing matter. During her monologue, West threw in a few quips about her father, Rob Kardashian, who infamously served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team at his 1995 murder trial. West credited her father with introducing her to the first Black person she’d ever met and proposed the audience take a “stab in the dark” as to whom she was referring. Tanya called the joke “beyond inappropriate and insensitive,” insisting West should have refused to perform the monologue. The audience burst out laughing after the jokes, only adding insult to injury, she told TMZ.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Nicole Brown
Person
Rob Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kanye West ‘Seeing Kids A Lot More’ As He & Kim Kardashian Are ‘Communicating Better’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on better terms thanks to Kris Jenner, the source also spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. Kanye West, 44, has been spending more time with his four kids amid his split from Kim Kardashian, 40. “Kanye and Kim have been communicating better than they have in months….He’s been seeing the kids a lot more, too,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because of this, they’re spending more time together. They’re finally in a good place,” they also added.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Kim Kardashian plays her sister in spoof ‘The People’s Court’ skit

Saturday Night Live returned to screens for the second episode in season 47 of the long-running comedy show.In one of the most talked about moments of the night, host Kim Kardashian played a television judge on a spinoff of US television show,The People’s Court. The spoof, titled, The People’s Kourt as Kourtney Kardashian, saw Kim in character as her sister Kourtney. Playing her sister led to a moment where an SNL cast member appeared as Kourtney’s real-life boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Other moments from the sketch included appearances from Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner playing themselves as they...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
Primetimer

Kim Kardashian jokes about hosting SNL: "This is so easy"

In the promo for this week's show, Cecily Strong asks this week's host if she's nervous about doing sketch comedy? "Why I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kim Kardashian West responded, jokingly. "No," responded Strong. "Memorize lines?" Kardashian asked. Musical guest Halsey responded: "No, there are cue cards." "Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" asked Kardashian. "No, absolutely not," says Strong. "This is so easy," says Kardashian.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rnbcincy.com

Kim Kardashian: Slammed For Making Distasteful OJ Simpson Jokes On SNL

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Nicole Brown sister is criticizing Kim Kardashian West for making “distasteful” jokes during her ‘SNL’ monologue about O.J. Simpson at her sister’s expense. via Huffington Post:. Kardashian West had joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert...
NFL
The Independent

Debra Messing apologises to Kim Kardashian for criticising her SNL appointment

Debra Messing has apologised to Kim Kardashian for criticising her appointment as a host on Saturday Night Live.Messing had previously tweeted: “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch.”But during an appearance on chat show Tamron Hall, Messing apologised to the reality star: “Well, I was not intending to troll her and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologise.”Messing said she was just wondering why the long-running sketch show had broken from...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian’s Hot Pink Catsuit & Hidden Heels for ‘SNL’ Are Driving Search Trends, According to Lyst

Kim Kardashian made a splash during her “Saturday Night Live” debut last week. Now, the star’s outfit is raising a variety of searches, according to Lyst. During her opening monologue, Kardashian wore a pink velvet bodysuit with attached gloves and pointed-toe heels from Balenciaga. The outfit was similar to several of the brand’s pink catsuits in different fabrics, but similar silhouettes, that she wore before and after her “SNL” debut. The KKW Beauty founder’s outfit spiked searches for “velvet catsuits” by 117% in under two days, according to Lyst. “Balenciaga” searches also rose by 47% during this time. Shoe-wise, Kardashian’s pointed hidden...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy