‘Beyond Inappropriate’: Nicole Brown’s Sister Rips Kim Kardashian for O.J. Jokes on SNL

Tanya Brown, sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson, was not pleased with Kim Kardashian West’s monologue on Saturday Night Live. Brown told TMZ that Kim’s O.J. Simpson jokes were in “poor taste,” as her sister’s death is no laughing matter. During her monologue, West threw in a few quips about her father, Rob Kardashian, who infamously served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team at his 1995 murder trial. West credited her father with introducing her to the first Black person she’d ever met and proposed the audience take a “stab in the dark” as to whom she was referring. Tanya called the joke “beyond inappropriate and insensitive,” insisting West should have refused to perform the monologue. The audience burst out laughing after the jokes, only adding insult to injury, she told TMZ.