Scream 5 Trailer Reveals New Thrills

By Carolyn Jenkins
thenerdstash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Halloween, the Ghostface killer is up to its old tricks in the Scream 5 trailer. Unfortunately, Scream 5 will not be coming out until the new year. However, this new trailer full of scares is sure to tide audiences over until then. The fifth film in the franchise, this film continues the saga of Sidney Prescott. However, the Scream 5 trailer implies that this time it may not be entirely about her.

epicstream.com

The Batman: Fans Believe They've Spotted The Joker in New Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. DC fans have waited over a year for The Batman to drop new footage and Matt Reeves, along with stars Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson did not disappoint as they teamed up at the DC FanDome for the world premiere of the upcoming superhero film's second trailer.
MOVIES
The Dad

Trailer for ‘Scream 5’ Brings Back Old Cast and Adds New Technology

It’s a big day for remakes of 90s classics. Or for reboots. Or sequels. I barely even know what’s what anymore. This morning, the first trailer for Disney+’s new Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, landed, and it looks like a beat-by-beat recreation of the first movie, just with a new cast. And perhaps some of the old cast, if a cameo from a grown-up Buzz counts. Now we’ve got the first trailer for Scream 5 (it’s just being called Scream), a new version of another classic flick that had a bunch of sequels with diminishing returns and is now being recycled. This new Scream features the old guard – including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette – along with some new cast members to keep things fresh.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

New SCREAM Trailer Proves Wes Craven's Vision Is Alive and Well

When it was announced that Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group were going to reboot Wes Craven’s lucrative Scream franchise, fans were immediately clamoring for original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette to be included in the new film. Eventually, it was announced that all three would be reprising their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Scream First Look Photos Reveal New and Returning Cast Members

With rumors of a trailer coming very soon, several first look photos have been released for the upcoming slasher sequel Scream. The fifth installment of the popular Scream franchise, the new movie brings back several returning stars like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, while many newcomers are also joining the fold. Everyone is up to potentially new victims for Ghostface... unless they turn out to be the new incarnation of the masked killer.
MOVIES
Alternative Press

New ‘Scream’ trailer showcases a franchise returning to its roots—watch

After nearly a year in production, Scream is officially making its comeback to the big screen. Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the latest film in the series, and it’s packed with Easter eggs. Set to hit theaters Jan. 14, 2022, Scream is a quasi-reboot of the franchise. This...
MOVIES
orcasound.com

SCREAM | Trailer Out Now

‌ Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group Present A Project X Entertainment Production A Radio Silence Film “Scream” OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. DIRECTED BY Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena PRODUCED BY William Sherak, p.g.a. James Vanderbilt, p.g.a. Paul Neinstein, p.g.a. BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY Kevin Williamson WRITTEN BY James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick STARRING Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

All Scream Films Ranked Worst to Best

The first trailer for Scream has officially dropped, reigniting excitement in the hearts of horror fans and admirers of the franchise. The plot re-introduces the protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), the long-time survivor of the Woodsboro Murders. She is once again being threatened by an unknown perpetrator using the “Ghostface” disguise.
MOVIES
Indy100

Ghostface returns in new Scream trailer and fans are feeling nostalgic

Ghostface is returning to the big screen after ten years as the new Scream film trailer dropped on Tuesday. The latest installment of the American slasher horror series sees a new spate of murders, causing Dewey (David Arquette) to ask Sidney (Neve Campbell) to come back to Woodsboro in order hunt down the killer - and of course they had to team up with Gale (Courteney Cox).
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM' Poster Reveals the New Ghostface in Menacing Fashion

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the new addition to the Scream franchise, and it is quickly approaching. The first poster for the simply-titled SCREAM has been released with a terrifying Ghostface and a warning for fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the ever-changing killer. Silhouetted in...
MOVIES
/Film

Scream Trailer: Ghostface Is Back To Ask A New Generation If They Like Scary Movies

What's your favorite scary movie? If the answer is "Scream," then I have good news: there's a new "Scream" coming your way! And, confusingly enough, even though it's the fifth entry in the series, it's just going by the name "Scream." This is becoming a trend in horror – see also 2018's "Halloween" – and I'm not sure I like it. But that minor quibble aside, I'm all-in on a new "Scream" movie. It won't quite be the same without the late, great Wes Craven at the helm. But "Ready or Not" filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are handling this new film, and since "Ready or Not" absolutely ruled, that's exciting. The long-awaited trailer for the new "Scream" is finally here, and you can see it below.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Scream trailer is for a movie called Scream that is also a sequel to Scream

The Scream franchise is back with its most meta horror-parody yet. In the first trailer for Scream 5, or technically just Scream, the franchise is caught halfway between a sequel and a reboot and that’s exactly where it wants to be. The movie, which brings back stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, is set be released on Jan. 14, 2022.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares incredible throwback video to celebrate new Scream trailer

Drew Barrymore had fans talking on Wednesday when she shared an incredible throwback video to her time on the set of the original Scream movie. To celebrate the release of the trailer for Scream 5, Drew posted the old video, joking that this was a "look back". In the video, Drew rocked her character's iconic short blonde hair and a cream knit sweater and the video showed her taking part in stunt work and having fake blood applied liberally to her body.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

First Look at Black Adam Revealed at DC Fandome 2021

DC kicked off its DC FanDome event with new footage from the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson. You can see that teaser down below, featuring Dwayne Johnson and many others discussing both the character and the movie. Johnson’s Black Adam was originally set to appear in the Shazam...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Teaser Trailer For Peacemaker Released At DC FanDome

The teaser trailer for Peacemaker was released this afternoon during DC FanDome. The trailer for the series showcases the ridiculous antics of John Cena’s hilarious yet arrogant anti-hero from The Suicide Squad. You can find the teaser for the series below!. The teaser trailer features the titular character waking up...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Official Trailer For Doctor Who: Flux Released

The official trailer for Doctor Who: Flux was released today with several past villains making an appearance. A teaser trailer from October 9 teased that we’d see Weeping Angels and Sontarans in the new season. In this new trailer, we got them along with Cybermen and the Ood. We also...
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

New Trailer for The Batman Drops at DC Fandome 2021

The wait is finally over. DC wrapped up its DC FanDome event with a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the highly anticipated noir film starring Robert Pattinson. For those interested, you can find the trailer below:. You may have noticed that this interpretation of Batman is a lot...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Catwoman: Hunted Gets New Trailer And Release Date

DC has revealed the first trailer for Catwoman: Hunted, a new animated film “with an anime twist” starring Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Vacation) as the famous feline anti-hero and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Lego Movie 2) as Batwoman. You can check out the Catwoman: Hunted trailer and a synopsis for the film down below:
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Teen Titans Go! Reveals Crossover with DC Superhero Girls

As revealed at the DC 2021 Fandome event, Teen Titans Go will be airing a crossover special with DC Superhero Girls. The special event will be airing on Cartoon Network in 2022. The upcoming Teen Titans Go crossover with DC Super Hero Girls isn’t the first time the two shows...
TV SERIES

