CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Who Got the Work?℠: Boston Scientific's $1.75M Buy, IBM's Employment Class Action and More

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to “Who Got the Work?℠,” a weekly column that highlights the law firms and lawyers around the country who are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients. Consumer Protection. Paul Gamboa of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for IQ...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Semiconductor Company Monolithic Power Systems Taps Latham in Trade Secret Suit Against Former Product Marketing Manager

Latham & Watkins filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of analog semiconductor company Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The suit pursues claims against a former Monolithic product marketing manager for the alleged breach of confidentiality and invention assignment agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-08168, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. v. Tam.
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

Canon USA hit with a class-action lawsuit claiming it's conning consumers

A federal lawsuit filed in New York against the company argues it is misleading buyers of its "all-in-one" printers by forcing them to purchase new ink cartridges for the devices to work properly. A class-action complaint against Canon USA—the subsidiary of the multinational corporation that is well-known for manufacturing an...
BUSINESS
Law.com

New Suit By GNC Accused Company of Selling Its Unauthorized Products on Amazon

GNC Holdings, the seller of health and nutrition products, sued CC & PW Trading Inc. Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over trademark claims. The lawsuit, filed by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, accuses the defendant of selling GNC nutritional supplements on Amazon without authorization. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-01398, GNC Holdings LLC v. CC & PW Trading Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New York Post

Amazon’s return-to-work plans just got more flexible

Amazon will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon’s policy required for employees to return to office from Jan. 3 for at...
BUSINESS
Worcester Business Journal

Boston Scientific to acquire Canadian medical device company for $1.75B

Marlborough medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific announced on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to buy Baylis Medical Company Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. Baylis, which produces an array of medical devices, including diagnostic catheters and tools to enhance transseptal procedures, is headquartered in Canada. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
biospace.com

Boston Scientific Bets $1.75 Billion on Baylis Medical's Heart Portfolio

Boston Scientific has acquired medical devices maker Baylis Medical Company in a bid to expand the former's electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolio. The deal, which includes an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, enables Boston Scientific to add the radiofrequency (RF) NRG and VersaCross Transseptal Platforms to its portfolio, in addition to a suite of guidewires, dilators, and sheaths used to support left heart access.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Ed-Tech Giant Taps Seattle General Counsel as It Chases North American Growth

Kornblum's legal department has doubled in size since he came aboard in March. He previously was general counsel at video game companies Improbable and Bungie. India’s Byju, the world’s most valuable educational technology company, this month announced its newest general counsel, Seattle-based Aaron Kornblum, as it accelerates its North American expansion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Class Action#Lawyers##Boston Scientific#Gordon Rees Scully#Iq Data International
Law.com

Cash Is Not Enough to Win the Law Firm Talent War: The Morning Minute

PANDORA’S BOX - It’s probably about time to update the old saying that “nothing in life is certain but death and taxes.” As the Pandora Papers leak has demonstrated, taxes are actually totally avoidable (if you’ve got the right lawyers), but cyber breaches… not so much. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ recent release of information on high-profile politicians and high-net-worth individuals leveraging offshore accounts partially stemmed from the disclosure of confidential client information held by law firms in various countries, according to reports. We’d love to tell you that there’s a foolproof method for protecting your firm from similar leaks. Unfortunately, as Law.com’s Victoria Hudgins reports, it’s not that simple. The threat of a data breach is basically omnipresent, cybersecurity lawyers said, but there are measures firms can take to minimize the risk. The first step, however, is acknowledging that you’re vulnerable to attacks, regardless of the size of your firm. “I think the big firms are doing a good job at putting controls in place, [but] those smaller firms are effectively using their anonymity,” said Mark Sangster, vice president and industry security strategist for detection and response provider eSentire Inc. “They’re in the British Virgin Islands and they figure, ‘No one knows we exist because we have niche clients,’ but criminals are good at this.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Boston Scientific Beefs Up Electrophysiology, Structural Heart Portfolio With $1.75B Baylis Deal

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has agreed to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific's electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG and VersaCross Transseptal Platforms and family of guidewires, sheaths, and dilators used to support left heart access.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Goodbye Old Employee Handbook: Denise Keyser on How Employers Are Trying to Stave Off Litigation in New Regulatory Climate

COVID-related disputes, restrictive covenant litigation and whistleblower claims are active areas for employment lawyers. Under the Biden administration, the National Labor Relations Board has new enforcement priorities that are pro-employee and pro-union. An uptick in suits involving nonunion employees' rights under the National Labor Relations Act is likely as the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
Law.com

Legal Ops Leaders 'Frustrated' Over Slow ALSP Adoption

Many legal ops leaders want ALSPs to be the default service providers. Companies are warming to the idea, but they've yet to go all-in on ALSPs. Legal ops pros also welcome the rise of the Big 4 and non-lawyer ownership. More legal operations leaders are working in corporate legal departments...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Securian Financial Hires Veteran Corporate Lawyer Renee Montz as General Counsel

Montz has 25 years of legal experience in insurance, securities, sales distribution, M&A and board governance. She succeeds Gary Christensen, who is retiring after 37 years with the company. Securian provides financial services to more than 19 million clients. St. Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial has hired veteran lawyer Renee Montz...
BUSINESS
Law.com

General Counsel Have Central Role to Play in Driving ESG Initiatives, Telstra GC Says

General counsel have a central role to play in driving ESG initiatives within their organization, according to Lyndall Stoyles, the GC of Australian telecommunications company Telstra. “I don’t think we can undertake our roles as general counsels properly any longer without being involved in advancing ESG initiatives,” Stoyles said at...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Forecasting the future of urology with Boston Scientific’s Meghan Scanlon

The urology specialty faces a critical moment, with 10 urologists ready to retire for every new urologist entering the field, said Meghan Scanlon, SVP and president of urology and pelvic health at Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) That puts the onus on medical device companies to develop faster, safer and more efficacious...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy