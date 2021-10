As we get closer to Halloween, horror movies will be on an endless loop, and many will rediscover their love for the genre. Horror movies, and the horror genre as a whole, is a great section of the entertainment industry, but not a lot of people seem to think so. “Halloween Kills” is weeks away from coming out, and some early reviews have me scratching my head a bit. Obviously, the movie is not out so I won’t use the newest slasher as an example, but I have always been intrigued and enraged by the way the horror genre is treated by critics. There is no better time to talk about this recurring theme than the spookiest of seasons, and there is nothing quite as spooky as critics bashing things they tend to know nothing about.

