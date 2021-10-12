How to pick the right Surface Type Covers & Surface Pens — everything you need to know
If you're considering buying a new Surface Pro 8 or Surface Laptop Studio, then we have some words of advice for you. For the best experience, you'll need to buy a Type Cover and/or a Surface Pen to go with your new purchase, but all are not created equal. Newer Surface devices are not always backward compatible with older accessories, and we're here to help make sense of it all for you with our latest buying guide covering the Slim Pen 2, Surface Pro 8 Type Cover, and more.www.onmsft.com
Comments / 0