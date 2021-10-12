Bill Ellzey: Checking in on the marine research center in Cocodrie after Hurricane Ida

Terrebonne General Health System's Houma hospital is fully operational for the first time since Hurricane Ida hit nearly two months ago. “I am so proud to say all services are open, and all staff has returned to work," Terrebonne General President and CEO Phyllis Peoples said Tuesday. “Our incredible team has been resilient, working around the clock to restore and renew our physical buildings, our clinical team is in place, and we are happy to be able to meet the health-care needs of our community.”

HOUMA, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO