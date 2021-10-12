Bill Ellzey: Checking in on the marine research center in Cocodrie after Hurricane Ida
The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida extends far south to Cocodrie and beyond, including the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium's research center. On Sept. 30, Director Craig R. McClain posted an update: “Hurricane Ida caused considerable damage to the marine center’s offices, dorm rooms, plumbing and roof. Remediation teams are scheduled to finish removing water-soaked walls, floors, and ceilings this week. A general contractor will be on-site this week as well to assess the work needed for restoration.www.houmatoday.com
