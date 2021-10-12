CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Ellzey: Checking in on the marine research center in Cocodrie after Hurricane Ida

Houma Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida extends far south to Cocodrie and beyond, including the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium's research center. On Sept. 30, Director Craig R. McClain posted an update: “Hurricane Ida caused considerable damage to the marine center’s offices, dorm rooms, plumbing and roof. Remediation teams are scheduled to finish removing water-soaked walls, floors, and ceilings this week. A general contractor will be on-site this week as well to assess the work needed for restoration.

www.houmatoday.com

Daily Comet

Corps of Engineers installs 30,000th blue roof after Hurricane Ida

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it has installed the 30,000th blue roof across south Louisiana since Hurricane Ida struck Aug. 29. “We continue to work closely with our contractors and the public to ensure the remaining roofs are installed as quickly as possible,” said Col. Zachary Miller, the corps’ Hurricane Ida Response Team commander.
POLITICS
Daily Comet

Terrebonne General resumes full operation after Hurricane Ida damaged Houma hospital

Terrebonne General Health System's Houma hospital is fully operational for the first time since Hurricane Ida hit nearly two months ago. “I am so proud to say all services are open, and all staff has returned to work," Terrebonne General President and CEO Phyllis Peoples said Tuesday. “Our incredible team has been resilient, working around the clock to restore and renew our physical buildings, our clinical team is in place, and we are happy to be able to meet the health-care needs of our community.”
HOUMA, LA
Houma Courier

Bill Ellzey: Tarps and tradition on the local bayous

All the television news immediately after Hurricane Ida passed stressed the need to tarp damaged roofs to prevent further rain water damage. That would have been near September first, some seven weeks ago. We contacted Geico, from whom we had purchased a “bundle,” including homeowners insurance, months earlier, and a...
HOUMA, LA
