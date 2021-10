It started in Bridger, Montana, then to Drumright, Oklahoma, and this past weekend, it made it to Cuero and took part in the Turkeyfest parade. “It” is a white Camaro wrapped to honor Lavaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Mareno. Abel Moreno, Dakota’s dad, said his son was killed on his motorcycle when he was hit head-on by a driver who was texting in December of 2020.