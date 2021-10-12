CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Indicted former director resigns from DSS position, can’t work for county again

By Kate Martin
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdiNH_0cOuOC5d00

Cindy Palmer , who led the Cherokee County Department of Social Services for several years as workers unlawfully separated parents and children, has resigned from DSS where she had remained employed in a financial role despite felony indictments.

Palmer did not return messages seeking comment.

Under her watch, the department rapidly accelerated family separations without judicial authority. Sometimes social workers used a Custody and Visitation Agreement , a document made to look official that bamboozled dozens of parents into believing they had lost legal custody of their children.

In reality, social workers at times coerced parents into signing the document, saying their children would be placed in foster homes far away if the documents were not signed.

For Palmer’s role in the yearslong scheme, a grand jury indicted her with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. Two other former workers were also indicted with dozens more crimes.

The unlawful child removals, which a judge called ‘actual and constructive fraud’ in 2018, came to light in late 2017.

Brian Hogan approached attorney Melissa Jackson in a Cherokee County grocery store asking for help to get his daughter back. He and the teenage child had by that time been separated for more than a year, but Hogan showed Jackson a judge’s order from before that, which said he had primary custody.

The document that said he didn’t have custody was different. It was more recent. No social worker presented evidence in court that his daughter was abused, neglected or dependent. It didn’t have a judge’s signature. It had not been discussed in court.

Neither Hogan nor his daughter had legal representation — which the law requires when the government tries to terminate parental rights. The Custody and Visitation Agreement said Hogan’s grandfather had custody of the girl until she turned 18.

Instead, Hogan, who cannot read, signed the CVA at the DSS office in Murphy. For more than a year after that he rarely saw his daughter.

Parents generally have wide latitude in how to parent their children without government interference. Removing a child from a parent for good is supposed to take a lot of evidence and hearings.

So Hogan sued Cherokee County, Palmer and Lindsay in federal court.

Testimony at the civil trial in May 2021 laid bare a DSS office in dysfunction. Cherokee County’s comparatively underpaid social workers sought jobs in neighboring counties that paid better, leaving Cherokee DSS with high turnover, former social work supervisor David Hughes testified.

As a result, some social workers were not yet experienced at building cases against parents with allegations of abuse, neglect or dependency against them. He said DSS attorney Scott Lindsay was upset one day after DSS lost three cases.

“Two of them were basically thrown out or considered a mistrial,” Hughes told the court.

Other social workers said the office used the CVAs for “stuck cases,” or when social workers thought children would be safer in another home and did not want to involve a judge. Essentially, the CVA  was a shortcut that saved time and closed cases faster.

Hughes testified that Lindsay was upset, and the lawyer’s ire was related to cost, because once a child is taken from his or her parent, the DSS office — and ultimately the county — has to provide medical care, mental health care and other services to keep the child safe. Some services are paid for with federal or state dollars, but the county has to pay a share, too.

Once the office initiated a CVA, services ended. No health care. No periodic visits from a social worker to see if a child was OK.

“I think it is pretty clear Cherokee County was not doing what was in the best interest of the children,” Jackson said in closing arguments during the civil trial. “They were doing what was in the best interest of them: The easy, cheap, quicker way.”

CVAs come to light

After conferring with other lawyers about Hogan’s CVA, Jackson represented Hogan for free in a hearing to enforce his original custody agreement.

Judge Tessa Sellers ruled the CVA as “the product of both actual and constructive fraud on behalf of the Cherokee County Department of Social Services, its agents and employees and Attorney Scott Lindsay and Director Cindy Palmer.”

Months later, after an Associated Press investigation pushed Cherokee County’s actions to the fore, the NC Department of Health and Human Services took over operations of the Cherokee County child welfare division — a first of its kind for the state agency.

During part of that time, the DSS board placed Palmer on paid leave. The State Bureau of Investigations also opened an investigation into any criminal conduct by multiple social workers.

In June 2018, Palmer resigned as director, but immediately accepted a position as business officer, a financial role she’d held for years before ascending to the highest post.

The role change seemed to shield her employment status from future investigations into her conduct related to CVAs. For one thing, the DSS board could only hire or fire the director, not subordinates. Those served at the pleasure of the director. Palmer had not, according to multiple internal investigations, broken the law or policy in her job as business officer.

Carolina Public Press’ investigation found evidence of massive document shredding at DSS at the precise time that Palmer returned to work. A contractor who provides shredding services to DSS billed the agency for a volume of work many times greater than normal during the summer of 2018.

One county statement indicated that reams of documents were shredded to clear up urgently needed space, but the space supposedly created by clearing out documents remained unused more than a year later, CPP found.

Federal and civil trials

In 2020, a grand jury indicted Palmer, Hughes and Lindsay on dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges. County Attorney Darryl Brown said he would conduct an investigation into whether Palmer should keep her job. Brown is also the attorney for the Cherokee County sheriff, currently Palmer’s husband, Derrick Palmer .

A few days later, DSS Director Amanda McGee announced via press release that Palmer would keep her business officer position because “there was no evidence of a current incident of unacceptable personal conduct or grossly inefficient job performance.”

Meanwhile, Hogan and several others had filed suit in federal court against the county, Palmer and former DSS attorney Lindsay.

At Hogan’s civil trial in May, two judges testified that they had never seen a CVA before Jackson brought it to their attention. Hogan testified he didn’t understand what he was signing.

“They never explained it to me,” Hogan testified in May of the document he signed but could not read. “Never read it to me. I thought it was going to be temporary.”

His daughter, still a minor, testified of the anguish, shame and fear she felt while living with her grandfather. When she was around 10 years old, the girl started wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants because her grandfather would not allow her to shave, not even her underarms.

Then one day, she had her period for the first time. Her mother had not yet explained menstruation to her.

“I thought I was dying,” the girl, now a teen, testified in May. She didn’t tell anyone about it because she was “too scared.”

After that four-day trial, the jury returned with a $4.6 million award to Hogan and his daughter, which the county’s insurer is appealing . In Wake County court, the county’s insurer is also suing Cherokee County to reduce the amount it may be obligated to pay for remaining lawsuits related to CVAs.

Then last month, the county’s insurer settled a lawsuit brought by Heaven Cordell for $450,000.

Cordell, now 20, was separated from her father and sister in a similar way — without a judge’s authority and with no attorney representing her best interests. Reacting to the settlement, Cordell seemed incredulous that Palmer still worked there.

“How is she allowed to work there when she’s done that to people?” Cordell asked in an interview with CPP earlier this month . “I think they did a lot of people dirty. I think they did a lot of people wrong.”

When asked what she thought of Palmer’s resignation on Sunday night, Cordell said “I don’t really know how I feel yet. It’s just a lot.”

Long career with county

Palmer started working for Cherokee County in 1996 as a jail dispatcher earning $13,500 per year. Nearly two years later she started a job at the DSS office looking at whether people qualified for public assistance, called income maintenance. Palmer’s salary climbed slowly through the years as she took on other jobs in the DSS office.

Throughout the 2000s, Palmer held a variety of social worker positions, whose duties at times included investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect. Twice in her career she stepped up to lead the office temporarily when directors left, once in 2005 and another a decade later in the fall of 2015.

Eight months later, in March of 2016, the county DSS board selected Palmer as the permanent DSS director for Cherokee County. By that time, a handful of children had already been removed from their families without judicial oversight, a variety of court records show.

A lawyer representing the county said workers oversaw 30 CVAs since 2008, but recent court filings say a variety of documents may have been employed as far back as 1999. Palmer’s criminal defense attorney has said she “relied on the department’s longtime lawyer, whom she believed was following the law with regard to these agreements.”

The practice of removing children from parents without any legal authority accelerated under Palmer’s leadership. According to the indictments against her, Lindsay and former social work supervisor Hughes, around two dozen children were removed from their families in 2016 and 2017 after Palmer became director.

Earlier this year, Hughes pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for his role in the separation scheme . In exchange for truthful testimony “in any proceeding,” the state dropped 10 felony obstruction-of-justice charges against Hughes.

When contacted Monday, McGee declined to say why Palmer resigned — and resignation letters are not considered a public record in North Carolina. Palmer’s pay when she resigned was $67,659 per year, according to county records.

Palmer’s last day was Friday Oct. 8, according to a personnel action form from Cherokee County. McGee said Palmer gave notice on Sept. 27. Palmer has worked for Cherokee County for 25 years.

Scribbled at the bottom of the form are the words “ineligible for rehire.”

“She is not going back to work anywhere in County government,” said Melody Johnson , Human Resources Director for Cherokee County.

McGee said she already has “a highly qualified pool of applicants” jostling for the opening.

To republish this story click here

The post Indicted former director resigns from DSS position, can’t work for county again appeared first on Carolina Public Press .

Comments / 0

Related
tn.gov

Former Houston County Mayor Indicted After Falsifying Unemployment Documents

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of former Houston County Mayor George Clark, whose mayoral terms spanned more than 30 years prior to his defeat in 2018. Comptroller investigators determined that Clark falsified documents resulting in two former county employees receiving unauthorized unemployment benefits...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TN
accesswdun.com

Habersham County official resigns from public works department

Habersham County Senior Public Works Director Derick Canupp has resigned from his post. County officials made the announcement this past week, saying Canupp had made significant contributions to the advance of the county during his eight years in the position. The announcement did not indicate why Canupp resigned. His last...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WTVQ

Former Kenton County coroner indicted on drug charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal grand jury indicted a former Kenton County coroner Thursday on charges he illegally distributed controlled substances such as oxycodone and OxyContin. According to court documents, the indictment accused 73-year-old David W. Suetholz, of Ludlow, Ky., a medical doctor who served as the elected...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dss#County Government#Lawsuits#County Attorney#Mental Health Care
Picayune Item

Hinton resigns from city clerk position, city hires temporary clerk from SMPDD

Picayune’s City Council held a special call meeting Tuesday to approve a contract with South Mississippi Planning and Development District to employ a temporary city clerk because the city’s previous city clerk resigned. During that meeting, the Council approved a motion to authorize the city manager’s signature on a service...
PICAYUNE, MS
WMI Central

Former health director for 2 counties pleads guilty to felonies

FLAGSTAFF — On Oct. 4 in the Coconino County Superior Court, former Navajo County Public Health Director Jeffrey P. Lee was set to plead guilty to three felonies out of 16 criminal counts contained in a grand jury indictment filed against him on Dec. 15, 2020. He had pleaded not...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
nrcolumbus.com

Former county animal control director receives new charge

A grand jury has added a new charge in the case against a former Columbus County animal control director accused of embezzlement. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph David Prince, 55, of Wright Road, Tabor City, on Thursday, after the grand jury returned the true bill of indictment on one misdemeanor count of failure to keep a trust separate by count. Prince was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cleveland19.com

Former Cuyahoga County jail director sentenced to nine months in jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may remember hearing about the inhumane conditions at the Cuyahoga County Jail that contributed to a jump in inmate deaths in 2018. “This is the United States of America, it’s not a third world country, there’s no excuse to treat other human beings in this manner,” said Judge Patricia Cosgrove, Summit County Court of Common Pleas.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

District Court Judge discusses accountability in indictment of former county attorney

A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday. Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall also brought up concerns about Dodge County Jail and other problems he wanted the board to know about, along with compliments regarding two other situations.
U.S. POLITICS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Board of Elections Director Position Available

Typical Work Schedule: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pay Range: Commensurate with qualifications and experience. The Director of the Knox County Board of Elections is a highly responsible administrative professional who administers and manages daily operations and elections in Knox County. The Director performs work at the executive level involving considerable planning, directing, coordinating and controlling overall operations of the Knox County Board of Elections. The Director ensures all legal requirements, goals and objectives are accomplished. Working hours will vary during election cycles, including evenings, weekends and holidays. The Director sets the tone and direction for the board’s office operations. The Director must be adaptable and able to perform in a stressful environment, emergency situations and through extensive work hours. Strong computer skills are required. The Director serves at the pleasure of the members of the Knox County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Omaha.com

Former director of Legal Aid of Nebraska announces run for Douglas County attorney

A former campaign manager for congressional and mayoral candidates is now running his own campaign. Dave Pantos, 51, the former director of Legal Aid of Nebraska who helped steer campaigns last year for congressional candidate Kara Eastman and mayoral hopeful RJ Neary, has announced he'll seek the Democratic nomination for Douglas County attorney.
NEBRASKA STATE
Standard-Speaker

Former Luzerne County election director joins USDA

Former Luzerne County Election Director Bob Morgan has been named Pennsylvania’s Rural Development State Director by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Morgan spent six months as the head of the county’s Bureau of Elections before resigning Sept. 27. He was one of 12 new hires made by the USDA on Tuesday.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WLKY.com

Former Oldham County officer indicted on charges stemming from 'domestic issues'

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A former Oldham County officer was indicted on multiple charges stemming from an investigation into "domestic issues" that began last spring. Thomas Hood, who resigned from the Oldham County Police Department, was indicted this month by a grand jury on charges of intimidating a participant in a legal process, tampering with physical evidence, criminal coercion, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, harassing communications and official misconduct.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
go955.com

Two Berrien County Health Department officials resign from positions

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two officials from the Berrien County Health Department resigned their positions last week, each giving a two-week notice, the department announced Monday. Berrien County has begun the process to replace Acting Health Officer Courtney Davis and Communications Manager Gillian Conrad. Their last days are,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wrwh.com

White County Fills Top Public Works Position

(Clarkesville)- Habersham County Public Works Director Derick Canupp has announced his resignation and we have learned that Canupp is coming to White County to fill the top Public Works position here following the recent resignation of Dave Cangemi. Canupp has been employed with Habersham County for 8 years and made...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press

Asheville, NC
954
Followers
568
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

 http://www.carolinapublicpress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy