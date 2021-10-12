CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!' Phenomenon Out After 38-Game Streak: 'I Had This as Way Beyond My Wildest Dreams'

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSdQw_0cOuO2Lc00

Another one bites the dust!

Jeopardy! phenomenon Matt Amodio saw his impressive run on the game showcase come to an end Monday night after a 38-game winning streak.

Amodio’s total winnings from the show amount to $1,518,601, making him a certified Jeopardy! millionaire.

Related: All-Time Great 'Jeopardy!' Champion Hits Hard at Guest Host in Cheeky Tweet

The trivia fanatic, who now holds second place for most consecutive games of Jeopardy! won (Ken Jennings holds the top spot with 73 games won in a row), took to social media to congratulate his competitors following his loss.

“Let's celebrate a match well played by Jonathan and Jessica,” he wrote.

Amodio took home third place in Monday night’s game, with Jessica Fisher (TN) taking second and Jonathan Fisher (FL) taking first.

“Just seeing myself on the stage was an honor. And everything that has happened since, I just can’t fathom,” Amodio said in heartfelt video message . ”I had this as way beyond my wildest dreams, it’s unbelievable.”

Related: Mike Richards Removed From All Executive Roles at 'Jeopardy!': Report

Temporary Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik praised Amodio’s skillset and talent following Monday’s loss.

“He was unbelievable, and also really, really fun to watch,” she said . “I don’t think that I’ve experienced in all the time that I’ve been here anything like that, with the pace and intensity that he was able to keep up.”

Bialik will continue to host the game show through November 5 before she will split duties with Jennings until a permanent host selection is made.

The show has seen no shortage of guest hosts following the scandal surrounding previously hired host, Mike Richards , who was released from both the hosting role and his executive position at Jeopardy! following shocking allegations of sexist and derogatory remarks and behavior that had  resurfaced earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the "Final Jeopardy!" Clue That Stumped Champ After 38 Wins

Every once in a while, a Jeopardy! contestant comes along who seems like they can't be beat. In recent years, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer have been among the unstoppable few, and this season, Matt Amodio joined their ranks. Amodio won 38 games of Jeopardy! in a row, but like all good things, his reign came to an end on the Oct. 11 episode when he flubbed the "Final Jeopardy!" clue. Read on to find out what bit of trivia stumped Amodio, and how much he's walking away with.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Jeopardy!': Matt Amodio Defeated After 38 Wins

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio's winning streak officially came to an end on Monday's episode. As USA Today noted, his streak ended after winning an impressive 38 games. In total, Amodio earned $1,518,601 during his time on Jeopardy!. Amodio was up against two of his strongest opponents yet in Jonathan Fisher,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Jessica Fisher
Person
Mike Richards
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says his Jeopardy! 38-game winning streak ended after the show returned from a weekslong production hiatus

On his previous trip to the set, Amodio won 15 victories in three straight days of taping, many of them decisive “runaways” in which he could not be caught entering Final Jeopardy! But this time he found he couldn’t settle back into the groove of filming yet, and he was still feeling a bit “disheveled” that early in the day. “I got off to an early good start, but Double Jeopardy! went terribly for me. I was pretty soundly defeated,” Amodio told The Washington Post. “It was weird because in previous games, there were stretches where I lost the timing of the buzzer, but it was early enough in the games where the dollar values weren’t so high that I could recover later. … It had never been that long a stretch during a crucial point of time in the game.” ALSO: Jeopardy! regains syndication's No. 1 spot for the first time since mid-April.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio’s Online Response to Last Night’s Final Jeopardy Question Was Incredible

Former “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has gone back to his role as a private citizen with his record run now over. Amodio gave us several thrilling moments during his record winning streak, which came to an end last week. The now “Jeopardy!” legend won 38 straight episodes, the second most ever consecutive wins. With the streak, he passed fellow legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer in the record books. Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler won 32 straight matches in 2019. He ranks behind only Ken Jennings in the game show’s record books.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Matt Amodio's 38-Day Jeopardy! Winning Streak Ends; Ranks as Third Highest Regular Season Earner Ever

All good game show winning streaks must come to an end: Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio‘s remarkable 38-day victory lap concluded with Monday’s show. The Yale Ph.D. student from Connecticut was bested by Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Fla., whose $29,200 total narrowly beat No. 2 finisher Jessica Stephens’ $28,799. Amodio came in third with $5,600. “Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” said Amodio. “And this time it did.” Amodio ranks as the show’s third top regular season earner of all time with $1,518,601. He trails Jeopardy! Hall of Fame leaders Ken Jennings ($2,462,216) and James...
TV & VIDEOS
WTHI

Matt Amodio's 'Jeopardy' winning streak ends after 38 consecutive victories

I'll take broken winning streaks for $1,000, Mayim. "Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio saw his 38-game winning run come to an end Monday, putting him behind only "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins. Jennings had a 74-game streak. During his time on top of the leaderboard,...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl
Detroit Free Press

Matt Amodio finally dethroned as 'Jeopardy!' champion after 38 victories

Matt Amodio's "Jeopardy!" reign has come to an end. His 38-game streak concluded Monday when the Yale computer science Ph.D. student and Ohio native came in third place. Jonathan Fisher, an actor hailing from Coral Gables, Florida, bested Amodio and competitor Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist residing in Nashville.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Yale doctoral student makes Jeopardy! history as he wins 38 consecutive games - the second-longest streak on the show's history - to rake in the third-largest payout of $1,518,601

Yale doctoral student Matt Amodio's historic winning streak on 'Jeopardy!' - known to fans as the 'Amodio Rodeo' - came to an end on Monday's show, leaving the contestant with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and...
TV & VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy