Singapore has announced the opening of a “Vaccinated Travel Lane” for UK travellers from 19 October, enabling them to swerve quarantine.From this date, British travellers who have had both Covid jabs will be able to enter Singapore with a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP), which they must apply for at least a week in advance.Applications for the pass will open on 12 October 2021 at 3am BST, according to a statement from the Singapore Tourism Board.Applications for the pass must be made between seven and 30 calendar days prior to travellers’ intended date of entry into Singapore and must be applied...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO