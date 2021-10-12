Bring Back Fun to Your Group Trips

Oktoberfest comes to Hartselle Saturday at the John F. Thompson American Legion Post 52, 1110 Sparkman St. NW, from 2-10 p.m. This free event will feature a live band playing German music, German food for purchase and fun for the whole family. This is the first year for this event, which is being sponsored by Cerrowire, Peck-Glasgow Insurance and Hendrix Dental. “We talked with several people at Depot Days when we were running the Biergarden at the Farmers Market,” said Brian Williams, first vice commander for the post. “People were excited about having these types of events here in Hartselle in a safe, family-friendly environment. We had a successful Bluegrass & BBQ event this spring and wanted to continue our community outreach and involvement.”

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO