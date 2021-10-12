CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Back Fun to Your Group Trips

leisuregrouptravel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps, before COVID-19 became a household word, you had a thriving travel program or at least had ideas for a future program of trips that you could organize for local organizations in your community. Then bang! Along came COVID-19, and your plans were shelved as you waited for the pandemic...

leisuregrouptravel.com

Only In Michigan

The Corsail Trail Network In Michigan Is A Whimsical Place To Hike, Ski, And Stroll

It’s no secret that Michigan is a natural wonderland. If you love exploring the Great Outdoors, you’ll find ample opportunities throughout our state to enjoy hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, casual strolling, and so much more. No matter your skill level or preferred method of transport, one impressive trail network in Michigan undoubtedly deserves your attention. […] The post The Corsail Trail Network In Michigan Is A Whimsical Place To Hike, Ski, And Stroll appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelweekly.com

Fun comes in assorted varieties on a family trip to Oregon

Our family -- my husband and our two sons, ages 14 and 20 -- generally takes a summer vacation together. But we're often split on what to do; we love cities and the urban adventure that they offer, but we also enjoy the outdoors and our country's splendid national parks. For this year's trip, we explored the western side of Oregon from north to south and discovered that we could have some of each.
OREGON STATE
Sonoma Index Tribune

Glen Ellen Village Fair brings hometown fun

Don’t miss the biggest little fair in the Valley this weekend, as the Glen Ellen Village Fair offers up an extra-large helping of small-town charm. Celebrating its 30th year on Sunday, Oct. 10, the fair’s theme this year is “The Good Ol’ Days,” and features Glen Ellen resident Rick Dunham as its grand marshal.
GLEN ELLEN, CA
TravelDailyNews.com

TRIPS by Culture Trip has launched its immersive small-group adventures

Travel website Culture Trip has launched TRIPS by Culture Trip — a collection of unique small-group adventures to let people experience extraordinary destinations in unexpected ways, together with other culturally curious travelers. Curated by travel experts and led by Local Insiders, the multi-day adventures offer exciting itineraries that combine immersive activities and unique places to stay.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts
95.5 KLAQ

Chalk The Block Brings Fun & Festivities Downtown This Weekend

El Pasoans are excited to see Chalk The Block back this weekend downtown and in person. One of the largest free festivals held in downtown El Paso is back this weekend. Chalk The Block will be celebrating its 14th anniversary this Saturday and Sunday, October 9th and 10th thanks to the El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in the Downtown Arts District.
EL PASO, TX
WHIZ

Octoberfest Bringing Positivity and Fun to the Village of Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Ohio- The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of communities. To bring things back to normal, the Roseville Ramblers Association is holding an Octoberfest by bringing the community back together. Bryan Stickel, the Mayor of the Village in Roseville, Ohio talked about the process of getting the fest back together.
ROSEVILLE, OH
candgnews.com

HallowPalooza brings fun for the family

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Start the day with candy and end it with popcorn. Harrison Township Parks and Recreation is bringing back its popular HallowPalooza Oct. 16 with trunk-or-treating in the early afternoon and a drive-in movie that night. Local businesses, community groups and residents are sponsoring trunks, which they will...
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Evening Star

Bee's Knees buzzes back with fun and fundraising

ANGOLA — The Steuben County Event Center was positively popping Thursday night thanks to the return of the Bee’s Knees, a fundraiser hosted by the Steuben County Council on Aging. The doors opened at 6 p.m., and a line trailed out of the building as attendees dolled up in flapper...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Bring kids’ page back to Acorn

I do not like how you took out the kids’ page in the Acorn. I rely on this page to have fun in the morning sometimes. And so do other kids like me. So if you took out the kids’ page, you took out the fun for the kids. I...
KIDS
theirregular.com

Fall Festival brings families, fun to local church

NEW VINEYARD – The third annual Fall Festival was held last weekend at Gospel Light Baptist Church on the Barker Road. Well over 100 guests, representing church members, families and friends from far and wide, enjoyed a beautiful Maine autumn day while participating in the many activities provided. Thirty special guests, all the way from Shenandoah Baptist Church of Cleveland, Tenn., were also on hand to assist with the activities. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Foothills Christian Co-op, one of the ministries offered at Gospel Light.
NEW VINEYARD, ME
Paragould Daily Press

Kids’ Fest to bring family fun to downtown Newport

Newport is pleased to announce the Monster Kids’ Fest to be held downtown on Saturday, Oct. 16. The event kicks off at noon and features tons of activities for children of all ages. Admission and all the attractions are free-of-charge thanks to the generous sponsors for Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series.
NEWPORT, AR
Hartselle Enquirer

Oktoberfest brings community fun this Saturday

Oktoberfest comes to Hartselle Saturday at the John F. Thompson American Legion Post 52, 1110 Sparkman St. NW, from 2-10 p.m. This free event will feature a live band playing German music, German food for purchase and fun for the whole family. This is the first year for this event, which is being sponsored by Cerrowire, Peck-Glasgow Insurance and Hendrix Dental. “We talked with several people at Depot Days when we were running the Biergarden at the Farmers Market,” said Brian Williams, first vice commander for the post. “People were excited about having these types of events here in Hartselle in a safe, family-friendly environment. We had a successful Bluegrass & BBQ event this spring and wanted to continue our community outreach and involvement.”
HARTSELLE, AL
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville brings back Festival on Main

A Hardeeville festival that was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic will return this week for two days of family events. The city's second Festival on Main will take place from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex behind City Hall, 205 Main St The festival is free to the public.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
momblogsociety.com

Fun Trips to Take This Holiday Season

You know what they say. There’s no place like home for the holidays. But if the kids are on Christmas break and you’re using your PTO, you might as well take a fun trip to someplace new. Visit one of the stunning Christmas towns below and step inside a winter wonderland full of lights, music and plenty of festive activities. Whether you live on the west coast, east coast or somewhere in-between, there’s likely a stunning destination nearby just waiting to be explored.
TRAVEL
signalscv.com

The fun is on its way back

Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple. So, when the pandemic forced the center’s closure for more...
LIFESTYLE
arizona.edu

Party @ Global Brings Students Together for a Night of Fun

The evening offered a mix of food, music, games and activities, and was co-sponsored by Student Unions, Arizona Global, Study Abroad, Campus Rec, and WEB (Wildcat Events Board). Party-at-Global-2021-2.png. Over 900 people attended the 2021 Party @ Global, held at the Global Center student union on Friday, September 24, capping...
TUCSON, AZ
farmingtonvoice.com

Farmington brings back ‘BOOtification Awards’

Farmington residents who love decorating for Halloween can enter a contest hosted by the city’s Beautification Committee. Launched last year, the BOOtification Awards recognize the spookiest street, scariest house, best fall and most elaborate displays. The spookiest street winner will receive a fun street sign and drive-through street parade on October 28.
FARMINGTON, MI

