CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Domino’s Pizza Shares Can Stay Hot

stockxpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA steady diet of pizza-delivery stocks isn’t so unhealthy for your portfolio, even in a tight labor market. It is no secret that restaurant operators face a difficult environment. Supply disruptions in key inputs such as labor, gasoline and food have driven prices higher and left many eateries understaffed. That poses a challenge for fast-food companies, which rely on minimum-wage labor to operate. Domino’s Pizza will have a fresh update for investors when it reports fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday morning.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Domino's Oreo Pizza Was A Failure

All signs pointed to a delicious creation with Domino's epic Oreo pizza. Giant cookie base, Oreos, vanilla sauce... what's not to like? Apparently, there really is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Even during its initial release in 2007, fans weren't that hopeful. A conversation broke out on ChowHound discussing the obscurity of the so-called pizza, with one stating, "I can't imagine this being any good, but am open-minded." The consensus was "ew," but that didn't stop patrons from adding it to their shopping cart. Comments revealed that enough people gave the sweet pizza a try to report back that it was two thumbs down.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Jones Company#Restaurants#Stocks#Food Drink#Domino S Pizza#Domino
Advertising Age

Domino’s Pizza orders hurt by a lack of staff at restaurants

Domino’s Pizza can’t get enough people to cook and deliver pizzas, hurting sales in the company’s most recent quarter. “Our U.S. order counts during third quarter were pressured by a very challenging staffing environment,” Domino’s Pizza Treasurer Jessica Parrish said Thursday on a conference call to discuss earnings results. A lack of workers meant some stores were forced to shorten hours, while others had customer-service challenges, she added.
RESTAURANTS
stockxpo.com

Pizza’s Pandemic Growth Cools as Domino’s Reports Sales Decline

Pizza’s big gain during the pandemic is starting to lose momentum. Same-store sales at Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s U.S. stores dropped 1.9% in the three months through early September compared with the same period last year, the company said Thursday. It is the company’s first U.S. same-store sales decline in more than a decade, according to FactSet data, and a reversal from as recently as the prior quarter when sales were still growing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Domino's Pizza cites worker shortage after posting rare sales decline

Domino’s Pizza cited an ongoing nationwide labor shortage as a key obstacle after the company posted its first quarterly sales decline in more than a decade Thursday. Company executives said the labor crunch resulted in reduced operating hours and longer delivery times at some of its store locations. The worker shortage affected Domino’s operations at a time of increased competition as other restaurants return to normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Domino’s Pizza Stock Fell, Moved Into the Green. Where From Here?

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report opened lower, off as much as 4.3% in the opening minutes of Thursday’s session. Those losses didn’t last long, though, and if investors didn’t know where to look, they very likely missed this dip-buying opportunity. Still and all, there ways to...
MARKETS
pmq.com

Domino’s Thinks Vegemite Is Just Right as a Pizza Topping

Vegemite’s huge in the land down under, so what took Domino’s so long to put it on a pizza?. Rosa’s Pizza in Brooklyn also unveiled a Vegemite pizza earlier this month, and chef Giovanni Fabiano says he plans to “maybe show the Aussies a thing or two.”. It’s a pizza...
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Can Papa John’s Be as Big as Domino’s?

Rob Lynch didn’t get it. Fresh on the CEO job in summer 2019, the message internally was the pizza chain had bumped its ceiling. It was built out. At the time, Papa John’s boasted roughly 3,400 restaurants. Two of its biggest competitors—Domino’s and Pizza Hut—were well over 6,000. And the other pillar of the pizza sector’s “Big 4,” Little Caesars, had north of 4,000.
FOOD & DRINKS
Street.Com

Domino's Pizza Charts Are a Little Soggy Ahead of Earnings

This Thursday Wall Street will be reviewing the earnings results of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) . We last looked at the charts of DPZ on August 18 and wrote that "We are not seeing much downside 'give' to the price of DPZ so the Point and Figure target of $482 may not happen. Keep that stop at $495 and stay long."
FOOD & DRINKS
thebrag.com

Domino’s know the way to an Aussie’s heart with new Vegemite pizza

Domino’s clearly know the way straight to an Aussie’s heart with their new limited-edition Vegemite pizza. How has this collaboration only just happened? If one pizza was destined to dominate the Australian takeaway market, surely it would be a Vegemite one. After Domino’s asked fans earlier this year if they...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
hypebeast.com

Domino's Australia Launches New Cheesy Vegemite Pizza

Domino’s has created a fusion of two food cultures that bridges the most iconic Australian food with American pizza. Aussie pizza lovers are in for a treat as Domino’s pizza has taken one step further with its new limited-edition cheesy Vegemite pizza. Not only are they including a whole new layer to the pizza, but the Vegemite adds a new depth of flavor to the cheesy goodness. Pizza enthusiasts can now chime in on the debate and try the delectable pair of the salty, slightly bitter taste of Vegemite with the savory and rich melted mozzarella.
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Domino's launches its first ever festive themed pizza

Domino’s is answering Christmas wishes early this year with two festive additions to its menus nationwide from today - including their first ever Christmas themed pizza. The Festive One includes turkey breast marinated in sage and onion, traditional Cumberland sausage and bacon to give you a taste of the top trimmings.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy