Domino’s Pizza Shares Can Stay Hot

All signs pointed to a delicious creation with Domino's epic Oreo pizza. Giant cookie base, Oreos, vanilla sauce... what's not to like? Apparently, there really is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Even during its initial release in 2007, fans weren't that hopeful. A conversation broke out on ChowHound discussing the obscurity of the so-called pizza, with one stating, "I can't imagine this being any good, but am open-minded." The consensus was "ew," but that didn't stop patrons from adding it to their shopping cart. Comments revealed that enough people gave the sweet pizza a try to report back that it was two thumbs down.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO