Monster Hunter Rise's PC demo looks glorious, and much improved over the Switch version

I loved Monster Hunter: Rise when it came out on Switch earlier this year, and regardless of what I'm about to say - if you only have a Switch, have no doubt. It's still an excellent place to play the game. It's just that after experiencing the same game on my high-end PC? I'm simply never going to be able to go back. Maybe if Sunbreak wasn't going to be on PC day and date, or if cross-save was considered, things might be different - but now that I'm being forced to make a choice, the answer's simple. Capcom gave us early access to the PC demo that's landing later this week, giving me the chance to get down and dirty with the pre-release state of the upcoming PC port. When Capcom announced it, they highlighted a number of features, most of which are expected with modern PC releases. Higher resolution and framerate support, high-quality textures ultrawide support, to name just a few.

