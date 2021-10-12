CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise's PC demo looks glorious, and much improved over the Switch version

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having sunk several hours into Monster Hunter Rise on my Nintendo Switch this year, I cannot tell you how excited I am to play the upcoming PC version. While my relationship with the previous game in the series, Monster Hunter: World, has been somewhat tainted by excessive hours of benchmarking, the Monster Hunter series has always been a sight to behold on PC, and Rise looks set to be no different - especially now I've had a chance to play the upcoming PC demo ahead of its release on Steam tomorrow, October 13th.

