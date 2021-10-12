CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike is worried its irritating SNKRS app may push sneakerheads away

Cover picture for the articleNike is well aware of the frustration its SNKRS app causes sneakerheads and is seeking remedies, according to details leaked from an internal company meeting last week. “We are at risk of losing our most sneaker-obsessed consumer,” one slide read during the presentation, according to a report from Complex. “High heat, hype is ‘killing the culture’ and consumers are migrating towards New Balance and smaller, independent brands.”

