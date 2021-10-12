Nike is worried its irritating SNKRS app may push sneakerheads away

The most anticipated shopping holiday of the year is just around the corner. While Amazon Prime Day, Nike Air Max Day and Labor Day are in the running, nothing quite touches the retail readiness of Black Friday weekend. But what exactly is Black Friday and where did it come from? For a quick history lesson, Black Friday was coined in 1966 and refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving that officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. It’s when consumers would take off work to get a jumpstart on their shopping, and was (and still is) one of the most profitable...

