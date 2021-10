Now On Road to Paris Games, Swimming Canada Riding Massive Wave of Momentum. John Atkinson’s message of uncertainty was, in its paradoxical way, consistent. Swimming Canada’s High Performance Director was unsure what the Tokyo Olympics would bring. As one of the last major swimming nations to return to normal training schedules, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was significant. A thrice-postponed Olympic Trials, held in late June with a diminished field at close to the last possible minute, didn’t offer much clarity. Atkinson’s comments before departing for Tokyo were rooted in trust of his athletes, but he stopped short of setting concrete targets, tempering expectations with the reality they faced.

