Days after NASA's new mission to a mysterious group of asteroids launched, spacecraft personnel continue battling an issue with one of the vehicle's two massive solar arrays. The Lucy spacecraft is designed to fly by eight different asteroids, most of them Trojans that circle the sun in the same orbit as Jupiter but ahead of or behind the massive planet. To complete that task, it will rely on two solar arrays, each more than 24 feet (7 meters) across. But when the spacecraft deployed the arrays after launch on Saturday (Oct. 16), only one appeared to have properly latched.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO