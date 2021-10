WATERLOO — The airline serving the Waterloo Regional Airport has updated its flight schedule starting Nov. 2. American Airlines notified the airport and the city of Waterloo that it would now provide daily 10:30 a.m. and 1:26 p.m. flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Waterloo, and flights at 1:12 p.m. and 3:19 p.m. from Waterloo to O’Hare, the airport said Monday.