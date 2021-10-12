CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump to Skip 2024 Campaign and Go Straight to Claiming He Won

By Andy Borowitz
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump will skip the 2024 campaign and go straight to claiming that he won, the former reality-show host has confirmed. Speaking to reporters, Trump said that campaigning in 2024 would be “a waste of time, quite frankly, because I have already won that election.”

www.newyorker.com

The Independent

Almost four in five Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024, poll shows

Donald Trump still holds strong support in America as almost four in five Republicans have said they want him back as the US president.Some 78 per cent Republicans polled think Mr Trump should run for presidency again in 2024, revealed a survey released by Quinnipiac University on Tuesday.His backing only seems to be growing as the new poll marked a 12 per cent increase since May, when 66 per cent Republicans voted to see Mr Trump as president again. Compared to 30 per cent in May, only 16 per cent of Republicans now feel that Mr Trump should not...
The New Yorker

The G.O.P.’s Race to Out-Trump the Trumpists

Anyone in need of a warning about what the 2022 midterm elections could bring might consider what took place last month at a candidates’ forum sponsored by the Republican Women of Coffee County, Alabama. Katie Britt, a contender for the Republican nomination to replace Senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring, was asked if she had supported Roy Moore in the 2017 special Senate election. Moore is the Constitution-defying judge who was accused of sexually pursuing teen-age girls; he denied the allegations, but lost to the Democratic candidate, Doug Jones. “I have never supported or voted for a Democrat in my life,” Britt said, but added, “I also think it’s important to stand with women.” That hedged response appeared to provoke the next candidate to speak, Representative Mo Brooks, who accused her of lacking party loyalty. “We are a team,” he said. “We have a belief system.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
MSNBC

Ex-KKK leader David Duke takes credit for Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke says former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson owe him credit after taking his racist ideas about "white replacement” to the mainstream. On Wednesday, the liberal watchdog group Media Matters shared audio clips from Duke’s podcast (yes, even he has...
POTUS

