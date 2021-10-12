Orlando mayor, city commissioner break ground on affordable housing project in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders want to bring Parramore back to its glory days.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and district 5 city commissioner Regina Hill have big plans for the corner of Jernigan Avenue and Conley Street.

“We want to make it so that anyone who wants to live in Orlando can live in Orlando,” Dyer said.

Eight new modern two-story homes are going up in Parramore.

The project supports the city’s efforts in revitalizing and investing in the neighborhood. It also makes sure there’s access to quality, safe and affordable housing options in the community.

“We own the property. We make the price and there will be up to $100,000 in down payment assistance,” Hill said.

In 2018, as part of the Community Redevelopment Agency efforts to increase the number of home ownership opportunities, phase one started with the construction of three homes.

In 2019, phase two added five additional homes.

Tuesday starts phase three, bringing a total of 16 new homes in the area.

The new homes will be three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms with more than 1,500 square feet decked out with the latest in energy-saving lighting and appliances to help keep utility costs down and affordable.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they are all for it.

“It’s past time for this to be happening in the community and I think it’s a grand idea,” said Verna O’hara, a Parramore resident.

The price of the homes hasn’t been set yet, but the goal is to have these homes built and move-in ready by early next year.