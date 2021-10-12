CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Is An Easy Way for You to Help a Domestic Violence Survivor in Southern Indiana

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our friends at Albion Fellow Bacon Center are working to not only raise awareness but also to continue their mission of helping victims become survivors. Albion Fellows Bacon Center does so much for those who have found themselves in a situation where domestic...

KISS 106

Salvation Army Angel Tree in Owensboro Has Been Assisting Families for 32 Years

The Salvation Army in Owensboro has been assisting families at Christmas time for 32 years. They are now taking registrations for Christmas assistance. The most exciting time of the year for most children is at Christmas with the anticipation of Santa visiting their home and leaving them special presents under the tree. While in most homes this is not why we celebrate the season a lot of families do love the festivities of opening presents and I believe everyone child deserves a visit from Santa on Christmas morning.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Vote Now to Help Evansville Police Department Win a Grant for Its K-9 Unit

The four-legged officers of the Evansville Police Department's K9 Unit need your help in scoring a piece of a $25,000 grant. The Unit is currently competing with other K9 Units in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Michigan to win the grant being ponied up by Aftermath, a company that specializes in "professional biohazard, coronavirus (COVID-19) and crime scene cleanup services to families, employers, and communities nationwide," according to their website.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana Hosting Inaugural Gala Fundraising Event

Growing up, I loved horses. Horses were a huge part of my life and my outlet. Both my mom and I had a horse and we spent a lot of time going on trail riding trips. But my mom worked full-time and couldn't go as much as I wanted. But I had a great relationship with a former teacher of mine, Pam Dawson, who shared my passion. She had two boys that weren't into trail riding like me so the relationship was perfect. We'd go every spring break, summer break, fall break, and weekends to Shawnee National Forest, Brown County, Land Between the Lakes, and Mammoth Cave to horseback ride. I loved spending time with my mom but it was such a gift to have a second adult in my life that I could spend time with and learn from. I could forget the stresses of home life and just take a break. She taught me a lot about life and of course, horses.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Homeward Bound: One Adventurous Owensboro Kitten & Her Crazy Journey

Angel here and growing up Homeward Bound was one of my favorite movies ever. To this day I still cry over Shadow and his triumphant entrance. Watching those animals try to make it back to their humans was gut-wrenching and exciting. I was always afraid of losing an animal. I can say that in my 41 years of being a pet owner I have never had a missing pet until last week.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Evansville Rescue Mission 2021 Drumstick Dash 5k Registration Open

After all of our favorite events were canceled or had to be virtual last year, it is refreshing to plan for an annual way to help the community and our health. Your Evansville Rescue Mission will help over 19,000 families right here in the Tri-State enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Fundraising events like the Drumstick Dash 5k fund those meals and give people hope.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The 25 Smallest Towns In Indiana With Shockingly Low Populations

Indiana is a state full of small towns. Chances are, you are from one of those small towns. However, there are no towns in Indiana smaller in population than these. I'm from a small town in Indiana called "Boonville". The small-town life is definitely for me. While Boonville isn't the smallest town in the area, it still has that Small Town USA charm to it. That being said, there are a lot of small towns in Indiana that are much smaller in size and population.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana State Police Participating in National Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

At some point over the next few days, open up your medicine cabinet and take a look around. Chances are there's a bottle or two of prescription medication that is well past its expiration date hiding behind the toothpaste, deodorant, makeup, and whatever else is in there. It could be an antibiotic you were prescribed when you were sick but never finished taking because you felt better before all the pills were gone, or it could be something much stronger like a muscle relaxer or pain pill you were given due to an injury or surgical procedure. Whatever they are, you likely don't need them anymore or you would have remembered they were there in the first place. But, maybe you don't know how to properly dispose of them. Do you just throw them in the trash? No, because what if an animal or someone else in your house got into them? That could end badly. Do you flush them down the toilet? That's not a good idea either. You don't want them dissolving into the water system. Instead, let the Indiana State Police handle getting rid of them for you.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Warrick Humane Society to Host Miles for Mutts 5K in Newburgh Indiana

For the last 16 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2021!. Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place Saturday, October 23rd (2021) at 9:00 AM along Warrick Trails and will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located on Vann Road in Newburgh. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to "end the animal overpopulation crisis in our community, to find homes for homeless and neglected animals and to provide educational programs, fundraisers, and volunteer services for the community."
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Nightmares End Haunted House-Huge Indoor/Outdoor Attraction In Kentucky

Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Black Annie- The Terrifying Boonville, Indiana Legend

Boonville, Indiana is home to one of the most chilling ghost stories in the state of Indiana, Black Annie. Growing up in Boonville, I always heard about the Legend of Black Annie in the woods of Scales Lake. I actually lived right by those woods throughout high school and would hike the trails quite often. Although, walking the woods at night was only for the brave at heart. While it's a beautiful area, the legend of Black Annie was enough to terrify anyone walking through the woods.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

City of Evansville Searching for 2021 Civic Center Christmas Tree

I know, I know. Halloween hasn't even happened yet and we're already talking about Christmas. But, as I'm sure you know, planning for the holiday season practically starts as soon as summer officially comes to an end and we realize there are only a few months left in the year (basically after Labor Day). Unless you're the ultimate procrastinator, chances are you've had at least one thought about the holidays over the past month or so. I'll go out on a limb and say that thought more than likely revolved around gifts for people in your life. You may have also thought about when you're going to get the decorations out of storage and start giving your house that Christmas feel. The City of Evansville has been doing the same thing, and they're hoping you can help with the most important part of their holiday decorations — the Christmas Tree.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

