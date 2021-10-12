CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sally

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IufWp_0cOuLD4z00

October 12 – Meet Sally!

Sally is a super sweet girl, about 2 years old.

She came in a few months ago with her kittens, but all of them have been adopted and Sally is still waiting.

She’s probably better off in a home with no other cats, as she loves the attention on her.

If you’re interested in Sally, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Pets & Animals
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

290
Followers
305
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy