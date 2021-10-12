WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sally

October 12 – Meet Sally!

Sally is a super sweet girl, about 2 years old.

She came in a few months ago with her kittens, but all of them have been adopted and Sally is still waiting.

She’s probably better off in a home with no other cats, as she loves the attention on her.

If you’re interested in Sally, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.