Meek Mill Reaches New Peak on Artists 500 as Drake Holds at Number One

For the first time in Grammy history, the race to accrue nominations and ultimately the final contest itself may come down to a battle of the teenaged girls. Olivia Rodrigo, a newcomer at 18, and Billie Eilish, veritably a veteran now at 19, are the leading contenders to pick up multiple nods when the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards are announced Nov. 23. Yes, Eilish, whose birthday is Dec. 18, will officially have graduated out of her teens by the time the ceremony takes place Jan. 23, but it’ll still be a prodigy-vs.-prodigy contest in which we can be assured that not many elder voters will be holding their preternaturally talented superstars’ youth against them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO