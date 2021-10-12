CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader calls vaccines, COVID case increase a government deception

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur deceptive government has no end to what it will claim. For example, the present increase in the COVID variant infections is being totally blamed on those who have not been vaccinated. That is Biden’s reason for pushing vaccination mandates which are a violation of our constitutional rights. But the actual seed for the present viral outbreak is the large number (thousands) of infected illegal immigrants that are being transported to nearly every state in the union. On top of this a large number of persons who have been vaccinated are being infected by the COVID variant and are thus active spreaders. This is the true/real situation. Not what you hear from the media, liberal politicians, many medical/hospital organizations and digital platforms. To further aggravate the situation, the CDC and NIH attempts to prevent people from using FDA approved medications that have been shown to be effective against COVID and its variants. The CDC and NIH protocol will not allow these medications to be used in hospitals. In addition, they arrogantly criticize and try to forbid the use of medications such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin in any situation. If this was not being done the hospitals would not be crowded and the death rate would go down. This is wrong. People are being hospitalized and dying as a result. This means these organizations and the executive branch of federal and state governments should be prosecuted.

