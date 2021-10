How reassuring that rugby, assailed on all fronts by potentially existential crises, is grappling with the issues that truly matter. After the revelation that almost a quarter of elite players are competing with some degree of brain injury, and after a lockdown cycle in which English rugby had to be saved from oblivion by a £135 million Government bail-out, Wasps have decided that the game’s interests are best served by questioning the right of Exeter Chiefs fans to wear Native American headdresses.

RUGBY ・ 7 DAYS AGO