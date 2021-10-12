Oregon 6A prep spotlight: Westview Wildcats’ Drew Bennett
Westview Wildcats safety Drew Bennett did what he does best during the Wildcats’ 35-0 win against the Southridge Skyhawks. Bennett turned an interception into a 70-yard pick-six touchdown during the Wildcats’ 21-point first quarter blitz. The senior continued his habit of intercepting passes during the 2021 fall season. Bennett has picked off six passes in six games — and returned three of them for touchdowns.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0