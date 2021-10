This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated four bronze plaques in honor of now-deceased county residents John M. Alati, Wynona Moore Lipman, Casto Maldonado and Calvin D. West on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Alati was a former government official and co-owner of LaGuardia Entertainment; Lipman was the first black woman to serve in the N.J. State Senate; Maldonado was the president and CEO of FOCUS Hispanic Center for Community Development Inc.; and West was the first black person to serve as an at-large councilman in Newark. The plaques are located along Essex County Legends Way at the Essex County Government Complex in Newark.

