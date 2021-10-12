NORTH HOLLYWOOD NORTHEAST NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL AGENDA
NORTH HOLLYWOOD NORTHEAST NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL AGENDA. Using the Zoom App: Join Meeting and enter ID: 857 5750 7556. In conformity with the Governor's executive order N-29-20 (March 17, 2020) and due to concerns over Covid-19, the North Hollywood Northeast Neighborhood Council Board Meeting will be conducted entirely telephonically. Every person wishing to address the Board can join via phone or virtually at the information listed above.citywatchla.com
Comments / 0