NORTH HOLLYWOOD NORTHEAST NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL AGENDA

 8 days ago

NORTH HOLLYWOOD NORTHEAST NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL AGENDA. Using the Zoom App: Join Meeting and enter ID: 857 5750 7556. In conformity with the Governor's executive order N-29-20 (March 17, 2020) and due to concerns over Covid-19, the North Hollywood Northeast Neighborhood Council Board Meeting will be conducted entirely telephonically. Every person wishing to address the Board can join via phone or virtually at the information listed above.

WBOY 12 News

Marion County Commissioners approve levies for May 2022 ballot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Marion County Commissioners came together for their biweekly meeting and voted on levies for 2022. The Commission approved three organizations to be on the 2022 ballot for a levy.   A levy allows citizens of the county to vote if they would like to keep and fund the organization and the services they provide.   The Marion County Parks and Recreation department, the […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
CBS Sacramento

City Council Approves Adding Speed Bumps To More Sacramento Neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved a plan that would add more speed bumps in residential neighborhoods to slow down drivers. The 2021 Speed Lump Project includes plans for more than 50 speed bumps across the city. Bumps allow emergency vehicles and buses to pass through but require most other drivers to slow down. Each speed lump costs about $4,000 on average. The program would total about $208,000, including signage and striping, and it would be paid for with funding from the city’s Vision Zero Safety Program – so no money from the general fund would be used.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wrrnetwork.com

Manhole, Liquor Licenses and ambulance subsidy on Riverton Council Agenda

The Riverton City Council will consider what to do with a failing manhole at Smith Road and East Monroe at tonight’s regular meeting at City Hall. Bids have been received from two construction companies that were well over engineering estimates, so city staff two weeks ago was asked to develop other alternatives for either repairing the deteriorating manhole, replacing it, or putting in a new manhole at a different location. This item will be the first action item on tonight’s agenda for the 7 p.m.
RIVERTON, WY
Eureka Times-Standard

Arcata Mayor Brett Watson may resign from council, agenda suggests

Arcata announced a special meeting of the city council Wednesday night in which it will be discussing the selection of a new mayor and vice mayor. “With a mid-term vacancy of the mayor’s position, the council will consider the election of a new mayor and vice mayor,” states the agenda for the meeting, set for 5:59 p.m. Wednesday night.
ARCATA, CA
Stanly News & Press

Council approves cluster subdivision off Northeast Connector

The Albemarle City Council on Monday night approved a major cluster subdivision located northwest of the intersection of Northeast Connector and Badin Road. The subdivision, which is called Badin Ridge and will be on the east and west side of the Northeast Connector, will include 141 single-family lots under the city’s current zoning jurisdiction of R-10. The applicant, Kyle diPretoro of dP Development, approached council in July to rezone a tract of the property to R-8, but council denied his request.
ALBEMARLE, NC
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Moves Through Short Agenda Tuesday

The Pella City Council had a short agenda during their regular session Tuesday evening. The council approved the 2nd reading of an ordinance for a rezoning application for land along Bos Landen Drive to change the zoning from A1 (Agricultural) to R3 (Multiple-Family Residential). A special event permit for the new Dutch Christmas “Kerstmarket” on the Molengracht was also approved, a market that will be open in conjunction with the upcoming Tour of Homes. A policy and planning session was also on the agenda for discussion regarding sign regulations for visible freeway signs and the use of the Second Christian Reformed Church property.
PELLA, IA
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Council proposed agenda – Oct. 19, 2021

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Council will meet Tuesday night at Sylacauga City Hall. The meeting will begin at 6:00 with a work session scheduled for 5:45. 1. Public hearing for consideration of the rezoning of property located at 102 South Main Ave. from a MX-1 district (Restricted Mix Use) to a MX-2 district (Limited Mix Use), as recommended by the Planning Commission. Public hearing date set by Resolution 80-2021 on Sept. 9-21. Ordinance 2236-21 required.
SYLACAUGA, AL
yourvalley.net

More development on Buckeye Council agenda

BUCKEYE — More steps toward new developments within the city of Buckeye are on the agenda for that municipality’s city Council at Tuesday’s meeting. One of the consent agenda items for the meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall on East Monroe Avenue, is a request to consolidate four parcels for a large residential development.
BUCKEYE, AZ
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Finance Homeless Shelter In Northeast Greensboro

The Greensboro City Council at the Tuesday, Oct. 19 meeting is scheduled to approve a loan of over $3 million to turn a motel on US-29 in northeast Greensboro across from the Wal Mart shopping center into a homeless shelter. According to the agenda, the City Council plans to approve...
GREENSBORO, NC
kchanews.com

New Hampton Daycare Expansion on Monday Night’s City Council Agenda

At their regular meeting tonight, the New Hampton City Council will consider requests from the Great Plays Daycare Center related to their expansion and relocation efforts. The center will be moving to a wing of the First United Methodist Church in New Hampton and crews began work on construction and remodeling last week. The project was made possible by an “Investing in Iowa Childcare” grant of almost $750,000, which Director Amy Ameling says put them on the fast track to completion.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
fox35orlando.com

Selling beach naming rights on Volusia County council agenda

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County leaders will once again talk about possibly selling naming rights to beach approaches. "A lot of tourists, a lot of locals go through those beach approaches," said county chair Jeff Brower, in a Zoom interview with FOX 35 on Monday. Brower brought up the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
redbankgreen

RED BANK: WHAT’S ON COUNCIL AGENDA

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) At its semimonthly meeting Wednesday night, the Red Bank council is expected to take up financing the Master Plan, selling a brand-new vehicle, filling a job vacancy and more. Here’s some of what’s on the agenda:. A new, never-used animal control van,...
RED BANK, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Rep. Velázquez’ Statement on Gowanus Neighborhood Rezoning City Council Hearing

This statement was made at a City Council hearing on Oct. 14. As I have said in the past, New York City’s infrastructure is not where it needs to be to withstand climate change. Tragically, we saw this again with Ida. In Congress, I’m fighting to pass the Build Back Better Act which will dedicate the resources needed to lead the charge on climate resilient infrastructure. Today, we are here to discuss the future of Gowanus, a neighborhood we all love and I’m proud to represent in Congress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rhinotimes.com

Public Hearing On Redistricting Maps Tops City Council Agenda

The public hearing on the maps presented by the Citizens’ Redistricting Committee is the high profile item on the agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 19 City Council virtual meeting, but far from the only item. Once again the schedule for the meeting is confusing. According to the official agenda the...
GREENSBORO, NC
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/18)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Abatements. 4. 2021 Water Conservation...
GREAT BEND, KS

