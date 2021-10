The Henry and Stark County Health Department has announced that a man in his 90s is the 77th person to die from COVID-19 in Henry County since the start of the pandemic. According to the Henry and Stark County Health Department, the man in his 90s had tested positive for COVID-19 before his death and there is no word on whether or not the man had been vaccinated or not prior to being confirmed to have had COVID-19. Overall, between Henry and Stark County there have been 7,428 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 and 104 people have died from COVID-19.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO