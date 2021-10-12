CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg man charged in armed robbery after 5-hour standoff, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A standoff in Dyersburg ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect last month.

Dyersburg police investigated an armed robbery at Advance America on Lake Road Sept. 24.

On Monday, police arrested Luis Martinez, 26, following a five-hour standoff in the Evansville area, the police department said.

Martinez developed as a suspect in the robbery, and police learned he was in a house in Evansville.

The department’s Special Response Team was deployed after a search warrant was signed for the property.

Police had information Martinez would inside the home and possibly with children, the police department said.

SRT negotiators attempted negotiations for nearly two hours before young children walked out of the home.

Negotiations continued in attempted to convince Martinez to give himself up, police said.

After five hours, the team entered the home.

Police said Martinez was arrested after chemical agents were used. The team also removed a portion of the ceiling where Martinez was found hiding in the attic, police said.

Martinez is charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He is being held pending Dyersburg City Court action.

©2021 Cox Media Group

