KENNEBUNK — The Kennebunk Free Library is excited to announce that York County Audubon has donated two birding backpacks to the library. Beginning in October, KFL cardholders will be able to check out the backpacks for up to three weeks at a time. Each backpack contains everything you will need to go searching for birds in Maine. The kit's binoculars will help you see the birds up close. The birding guides will help you sort out which bird is which! Checklists for both children and adults will help you organize your bird findings and perhaps start your birding "life list". The suggestions about where to find birds and the maps of local land trusts will point you in the direction of the birds and their favorite habitats.

YORK COUNTY, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO