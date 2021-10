ROBBINSDALE, Minn. β€” On Friday, Governor Tim Walz announced that he is taking several steps to respond to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around Minnesota. As hospitalizations from the virus have risen in recent weeks, capacity at hospitals around the state has become strained. To help the situation, Walz said he is putting the National Guard "on alert" to help with staffing at long-term care facilities. Walz is also expanding access to the COVID-19 Emergency Staffing Pool, which will let long-term care facilities request short-term emergency temporary staffing if they're dealing with a worker shortage due to a COVID outbreak.

